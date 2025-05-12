Panthers display championship pedigree in Game 4 win against Maple Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. -- This was what the Florida Panthers were supposed to be.

This was textbook Panthers hockey, the defense and the goaltending, the hard hits and tight gaps. It was what the Panthers did so well in the past two Stanley Cup Playoffs en route to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, what they did so well in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, taking the series in five games.

This was what won them the Stanley Cup.

As Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky put it: “Tonight was the game where everything comes together. Guys worked hard, blocked shots, got good bounces our way.”

That play hadn’t exactly been there over the first three games of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers had allowed 13 goals in those three games, had allowed uncharacteristic rush chances, too much space to create.

In Game 4, it was back. Florida controlled and frustrated the Maple Leafs, allowing few shots and fewer chances in a 2-0 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday that evened the best-of-7 series at 2-2. Game 5 will be in Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

“We didn’t get scored on in the first 35 seconds,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice quipped. “That was a nice change for us.”