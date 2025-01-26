Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt will never forget being emotionally charged when Nicklas Lidstrom scored 10 seconds into the third period to give Sweden a 3-2 win against rival Finland in the gold medal game of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

The New Jersey Devils All-Star forward was 8 years old at the time, watching on television from his home in Stockholm. The impact of the goal and its importance on a nation left a lasting impression.

“That probably was one of Sweden’s most iconic goals of all time,” Bratt told NHL.com. “Henrik Lundqvist came up with a huge save in the end. It was at a time when I really started loving the sport. It was a huge memory.”

Seven years later, Bratt’s first opportunity to don the Sweden jersey in an international hockey game came against Finland during an Under-16 tournament.

“I remember it was kind of like getting right into the rivalry for the first time,” he said. “It was my first time wearing the three crowns on my chest … it was a special moment.”

It’ll come full circle for Bratt when he slips on the Sweden jersey once again against rival Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month. Sweden will play its first two games at Bell Centre in Montreal, facing Canada in its opener of the tournament Feb. 12 before the matchup against Finland three days later.

“It's a big rivalry; definitely a game each country circles on the calendar,” Bratt said. “There’s a lot of history of the teams playing each other in very important games in all sports. Over the years, I got to play a lot of national team games against Finland, and they were always special.

“The games always bring out a little extra in everyone.”

The 26-year-old is expected to play a prominent role for his country, as he’s done since entering the League in 2017-18. He has 414 points (145 goals, 269 assists) in 522 NHL games spanning eight seasons, which isn’t too shabby for a sixth-round pick (No. 162) in the 2016 NHL Draft.