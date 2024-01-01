3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says playing smart, being dominant on defense among keys in quarterfinal game

By Mike G. Morreale
The NHL Network will air every game of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States (3-1-0-0), which will play Latvia (1-0-0-3) in the quarterfinals at Frolundaborg on Tuesday (11 a.m. ET). The United States earned the top spot in Group B with a 10-2 win against Slovakia on Sunday. Latvia finished fourth in Group A following a 6-2 win against Germany on Saturday.

Longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman, who will handle the broadcasts along with E.J. Hradek, Jon Rosen and Jon Morosi, will give his three keys to victory for the United States before each of its games during the 11-day tournament.

"When I do team building presentations for youth and junior hockey teams, or when I do live presentations for 'The Coaches Site,’ I often start by asking everyone in the room to stand up, close their eyes, and point in the direction which they think is north," Starman said. "Watching this happen can be funny as fingers start pointing in all directions. When the group opens it eyes and sees the numerous directions everyone is pointing, I usually say 'this is how it looks at the beginning of every season, everyone going in different directions they think is right.'

"The lesson here? The collective buy-in must start now and the coaches’ job, with input from the players, is to chart that course and have everyone pointing north together.

"For the United States, victories against Czechia and Slovakia did wonders to make sure everyone is in on that same path north. Ice times have been pretty equal and success has been there. Each player has had a chance in four games to establish his identity and play to it while also working within the structure that coach David Carle and his staff have provided. While they have not faced any adversity we know of publicly, they have shown they play with pace, snarl, skill, and patience."

Here are Starman's 3 keys to victory for the United States against Latvia:

1. Steady and smart

"My friend Buzzy Deschamps, America's oldest youth hockey coach, once told his college hockey team during a game they were getting blown out, 'OK guys, let's see if we can keep this under 10.' My feeling is the Latvia coaching staff might be thinking this at some point during this game Tuesday. In games like these, bad habits might creep in, but in the demolition of Slovakia on Sunday, the U.S. scored a lot of goals off smart hockey plays, not look-at-me plays. It showed they are dialed in and playing as a group."

2. Goalie goodness

"Who starts in goal? Goalies Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) and Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens) have been very good. It reminds me of 2010 when both Mike Lee and Jack Campbell split the net and each was very strong. Through my goalie eyes, Augustine has looked a little cleaner in his two games and something assistant/goalie coach David Lassonde said to me last week after the Canada exhibition game resonates in my mind ... 'When Canada tied that game 5-5, Augustine had the look like this was a huge moment in our process. I can't give up another one, I need to lock this down to build confidence moving forward. It's like he knew how big the moment was and what was needed.' Do you give the game to Fowler on Tuesday and give Augustine the physical and mental day off? Or do you play Augustine the rest of the way? Or have I read this totally backwards and is Fowler the guy who will run the rest of the way? We'll know more prior to the start of the game."

3. Dominate defensively

"As someone who is heavy on defender development, when I re-watch games, I mostly watch the defense. I mentioned on the Sunday broadcast how impressed I've been with defenseman Sam Rinzel (Chicago Blackhawks). His style of play and the role he plays is vital to success moving forward. As my friend Dave Shyiak (associate coach, St. Cloud State University) likes to say, 'defending is about close, kill, collect. Close gaps, kill plays early, let your forwards come back and collect pucks.' Rinzel has been tremendous here, and Eric Pohlkamp (San Jose Sharks) and Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) have also been strong defending and playing to their identity. The U.S. speed on the backline is a weapon. They aren't chasing many pucks or puck carriers, so they aren't in exposed positions where they have to take chasing penalties. To me, this is a huge thing to watch moving forward ... how well they continue to surf up ice, engage early, and keep rush chances wide so they can defend from inside position."

