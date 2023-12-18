2024 World Junior Championship schedule

U.S. opens against Norway on Dec. 26, when 2-time defending champion Canada starts vs. Finland

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 5, 2024.

The United States will face Norway in one of four games to be played on the opening day of the tournament. Two-time defending champion Canada also plays its first game of the preliminary round Dec. 26, against Finland.

Ten teams will compete in World Juniors. The United States will be in Group B for the preliminary round at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, along with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway. Group A consists of Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Latvia at Scandinavium in Gothenburg.

Russia remains banned from international play because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held Jan. 2. The semifinals and relegation game are Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games will be at Scandinavium on Jan. 5.

2024 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

United States vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 4 (Scandinavium)

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 5 (Scandinavium)

Third-place game, 9 a.m. ET

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET

