Global Series Finland blog: Kraken's Catton on atmosphere

The Hurricanes are, obviously, a good hockey team and, if you would ask any of our guys, we didn't love our game tonight. They were going. They were ready. So, we'll take a lesson there from them. That team won the Stanley Cup last season, so that's just where we need to improve.

Credit to our goalie Philipp Grubauer. He kept us in the game. He's been unreal this year and stood on his head again tonight. We would rather he not have to make that many saves, but he did. So, credit to him, but we, obviously, need to be better.

Although the game, obviously, was not great for us, the atmosphere and the fans were, and, honestly, the Seattle fans coming here, too. We saw some of them walking around the city. We've said, "Hi," and had some conversations with them.

So, that's been one of the good things. We really appreciate that, them making the trip from Seattle. You could hear how loud they were, so that was pretty special, too. That means a lot to us seeing all those fans here.