Global Series Finland blog: Kraken's Catton on atmosphere

The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes have taken a break from their North American portion of the NHL schedule to play two games at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The Hurricanes defeated the Kraken 4-1 in the first game Thursday. The teams play again Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
Kraken forward Berkly Catton will keep a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the experience in Finland. Catton's third entry discusses his experience playing in Finland for the first time and what the Kraken need to improve Saturday.