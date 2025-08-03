2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 7

Saturday was the seventh and final day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aidan Park can't stop smiling, even after getting six stitches in his lip after the United States' game here Friday.

And the Edmonton Oilers forward prospect has good reason to be happy. Since he was passed over in the 2024 NHL Draft, things have been on a giant upswing for him.

The 19-year-old was fifth in the United States Hockey League with 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games with Green Bay last season.

Then he got an invitation to the World Junior Summer Showcase this week at Ridder Arena, where he had one assist in three games. He didn't play in the United States' 6-2 loss to Canada on Saturday in the final game.

Not long after getting the summer showcase invite, the native of Newport Beach, California, made a last-minute decision to attend the 2025 NHL Draft, solely because L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles was near his home.

While other draft hopefuls wore suits, Park arrived in a hoodie and shorts. He was as surprised as everyone else when the Oilers selected him in the seventh round with the second-to-last pick (No. 223) of the draft on June 28.

"I guess I've gotten good fortune recently," Park said. "Just trying to make the most of the opportunities that I get and that I'm really lucky to get."