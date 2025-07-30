2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

Vansaghi, Martone set to team up at Michigan State; Eiserman makes debut for U.S.

WJSS split Vansaghi Martone Lindstrom

Wednesday was the fourth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shane Vansaghi enjoyed his freshman season at Michigan State last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect had a role in helping the Spartans to an even better future.

Vansaghi is one of five Michigan State players taking part in the World Junior Summer Showcase this week, a group that includes forward and United States teammate Ryker Lee (Nashville Predators), Canada forwards Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) and Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Sweden forward Eric Nilson (Anaheim Ducks).

"To see where the program has come, it's special," Vansaghi said. "To be able to be a part of something that's special. ... Before I committed there, Michigan State wasn't one of the schools that the top guys were looking at and now after coach [Adam] Nightingale went there and brought in a great staff, great players, and to see where it is now, it's special to be a part of."

Vansaghi, a forward selected by the Flyers in the second round (No. 48) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had a hand in making sure Martone understood how good things are at Michigan State.

"We're in Philly's [development] camp for a week, and I was telling him about Michigan State then," Vansaghi said. "I was telling him, 'Michigan State, we have something special there. It's a good culture, and we do things a little bit differently, but in a good way. We do things to where you go there and you're going to get better.' It's hard not to get better at Michigan State, so I'm so fired up that he made a decision."

That decision came July 21.

"After Flyers development camp I just kind of weighed the pros and cons of everything," Martone said. "I think going to Michigan State is kind of the next step and it's going to help me develop into a full player."

Vansaghi is just as excited about what's coming with Lindstrom, Lee and Nilson.

"It's special to see all my teammates here at these big events, and it's exciting," he said. "I think everyone over in East Lansing is excited for the team this year. Everyone's excited for the future and where we can go with this program."

Here are three things learned Wednesday:

Eiserman back in action

Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), who missed the United States' first two games for precautionary reasons, made his WJSS debut, playing left wing on a line with Cullen Potter (Calgary Flames) and Ryker Lee (Nashville Predators).

"Haven’t played a game in a while, so it’s little different, especially playing against those [Sweden] guys," Eiserman said. "They're really good hockey players, and they’ve got some games under their belt. So I was a little shaky to start, but it was fun.

"It’s July so if anything feels a little bit off, even at all, it's just trying to make it better. Last three days been working with [U.S. athletic trainer Stan Wong] and all the staff to kind of make it better and it feels good today."

Eiserman was active offensively and had a spot on the top U.S. power play.

"It was great to have Cole back," U.S. coach Bob Motzko said. "I don't know how many shots on goal he had, but we were starting to see ... you've got to get your timing going, but you could see that there was something good there that's going to help us."

Eiserman is one of nine returning players from the team that won the 2025 World Junior Championship, and he's hoping to have more of an impact in a leadership role for the 2026 WJC.

"I feel I can kind of make plays and play both sides of the puck, and kind of do a lot of things," he said. "Just be a leader out there for the younger guys and kind of do more pro hockey stuff than last year, which is what [Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo] kind of wanted to work with me [on] last year, so it’s good to kind of feel that improvement."

Berglund ready for second chance

Jack Berglund (Flyers) was ready to play a key role for Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors, but a wayward puck in the team's final pre-tournament game against Germany had a different plan.

Berglund, who was in line to be one of Sweden's top centers at the tournament, was hit by a puck and sustained a fractured left index finger and left hand that required surgery.

But he's healthy now and scored two goals in Sweden's 6-3 win against the United States on Wednesday, each on plays in tight around the net.

"You want it even more now when it was so close last year and [I] had the injury," Berglund said. "Now I'm just trying to get ready for this tournament. I'm still fighting for a spot. It's no guarantee either this year, so I'm trying to do my best out there to get a spot on a team and just help the team every game."

Berglund (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) said he feels stronger, and especially quicker, which makes him better equipped for a spot on the team than he did a year ago.

"The offseason has been good," he said. "Feel a lot stronger in my body. That makes my skating more comfortable. I'm moving better out there; not just straight-line speed is better, but also turns. I feel more comfortable with it and can trust my skating more."

That improved skating is why coach Magnus Havelid said he's confident enough to play Berglund anywhere in the lineup, from the top line to a more defensive role checking the opposition's best players.

"He looks stronger, looks quicker on the ice," Havelid said. "It's going in the right direction."

A Devilish choice

Kasper Pikkarainen, a third-round pick (No. 85) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Draft, has his sights set on earning a role for Finland at the 2026 WJC after playing one game last season following knee surgery.

The 18-year-old right wing (6-3, 194) was injured during a practice with Red Deer of the Western Hockey League early in the 2024-25 season.

"It was a long, hard process," he said. "I had to leave Red Deer because of the knee and only played only 14 games last season (including international tournaments). But the knee feels good and it's fun to play again, fun to be a part of the team again and be a part of hockey."

Pikkarainen will play this season for TPS in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He attended Devils development camp earlier this month and has looked good in two scrimmages for Finland at the summer showcase, exhibiting good compete and physicality.

"When I'm getting pucks to the net, blocking shots, hitting, making plays, that's when I'm at my best," Pikkarainen said. "I don't mind mixing it up either, to defend teammates. I think that's part of hockey, and I love that."

He's been playing a bottom-six role with left wing Max Westergard (Flyers) and center Atte Joki (Dallas Stars) during the summer showcase.

"This is such an important tournament because everyone here wants a spot in the World Juniors at Christmas," he said. "It's big games for every player."

NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

