2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

Wednesday was the fourth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shane Vansaghi enjoyed his freshman season at Michigan State last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect had a role in helping the Spartans to an even better future.

Vansaghi is one of five Michigan State players taking part in the World Junior Summer Showcase this week, a group that includes forward and United States teammate Ryker Lee (Nashville Predators), Canada forwards Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) and Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Sweden forward Eric Nilson (Anaheim Ducks).

"To see where the program has come, it's special," Vansaghi said. "To be able to be a part of something that's special. ... Before I committed there, Michigan State wasn't one of the schools that the top guys were looking at and now after coach [Adam] Nightingale went there and brought in a great staff, great players, and to see where it is now, it's special to be a part of."

Vansaghi, a forward selected by the Flyers in the second round (No. 48) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had a hand in making sure Martone understood how good things are at Michigan State.

"We're in Philly's [development] camp for a week, and I was telling him about Michigan State then," Vansaghi said. "I was telling him, 'Michigan State, we have something special there. It's a good culture, and we do things a little bit differently, but in a good way. We do things to where you go there and you're going to get better.' It's hard not to get better at Michigan State, so I'm so fired up that he made a decision."

That decision came July 21.

"After Flyers development camp I just kind of weighed the pros and cons of everything," Martone said. "I think going to Michigan State is kind of the next step and it's going to help me develop into a full player."

Vansaghi is just as excited about what's coming with Lindstrom, Lee and Nilson.

"It's special to see all my teammates here at these big events, and it's exciting," he said. "I think everyone over in East Lansing is excited for the team this year. Everyone's excited for the future and where we can go with this program."

Here are three things learned Wednesday: