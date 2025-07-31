2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 5

Predators keeping eye on 8 prospects; Kalto shining for Finland

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Thursday was the fifth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase, an event that will help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Nashville Predators view the World Junior Summer Showcase as a preview for a positive future.

The Predators have an NHL-leading eight players taking part in the games and practices for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States this week at Ridder Arena.

The event is the first step toward the countries picking their rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be played here from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026.

"It's great for our prospects," Predators assistant general manager and director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. "It's always an honor to play for your national team, and the World Juniors is obviously a high-end and prestigious event. In terms of their careers and their development, we think it's a great opportunity for them, and we'll see how many can make their teams. Even the camp alone is a great experience and opportunity for them."

Among the Predators' prospects here are six of their seven picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, led by forwards Brady Martin (No. 5) and Ryker Lee (No. 26), and defenseman Cameron Reid (No. 21).

Martin and Reid are playing for Canada along with goalie Jack Ivankovic, who was selected in the second round (No. 58) of the 2025 draft.

"When you come here and you're just walking around the arena and the hotel, and then you stop and you see a couple guys you know, it makes you feel more at home, too," Martin said. "You kind of know the guys here, so it's definitely pretty cool."

Kealty said he's excited to see what Ivankovic can do after he played one game for Canada at the 2025 WJC as a 17-year-old (he turned 18 on May 22).

"To get that taste last year as a 17-year-old is kind of a rare thing, especially for a deep country like Canada," Kealty said. "I think he got his feet wet last year, and hopefully he takes another step this year. Hopefully he plays a bit more and can contribute more."

Lee is one of three Predators prospects with the United States, along with defenseman Jacob Rombach (No. 35, 2025 draft) and forward Teddy Stiga (No. 55, 2024 NHL Draft).

Also here for the Predators are Sweden defenseman Viggo Gustafsson (No. 77, 2024 draft) and Finland defenseman Daniel Nieminen (No. 163, 2025 draft).

"They've done a great job the past couple years drafting," Ivankovic said. "I think all eight of us that are here, we're young and developing, but at the end of the day, when we all get [to Nashville], it's going to be pretty cool."

Here are three things learned Thursday:

Potter excited for hometown World Juniors

Cullen Potter (Calgary Flames) has a bit more motivation than some of the other players here to make the United States' roster for the 2026 WJC.

The Minneapolis native grew up about 10 minutes from 3M Arena at Mariucci, which is the home of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, where some of the games of the tournament will be played. Games also will be played at Xcel Energy Center (soon to be Grand Casino Arena), the home of the Minnesota Wild.

"It would be super cool," Potter said. "Just growing up, watching all the tournaments before, all the moments, it'd be really cool just to be a part of it. And then to have it in your home state and your hometown, it would be really cool. Hopefully I can be on the team."

Potter hasn't been much of a tour guide during the WJSS, however.

"We're not out and about too much, just Chipotle and back pretty much, and the rink," he said. "So, not too much sightseeing."

Instead, the 18-year-old is focused on showing off his high-end offensive skill set, which helped him get 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games as a freshman at Arizona State last season before being selected by the Flames with the No. 32 pick in the 2025 draft.

Potter scored his first goal in three games here in the United States' 6-3 loss to Sweden on Wednesday.

"Just using my strengths, which is speed and skill, always competing for the puck," Potter said. "Just going out there and bringing 100 percent every game."

Potter (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) said one of his goals for the rest of the offseason is to continue to add strength in his push to make the WJC roster and play a game in his hometown for the first time in several years.

"I've been out of state so much and everything like that, none of my friends have really been able to see me play very much," he said. "So, it'd be really cool for them to be able to finally make it out and see me play."

Celebrating the birthday boy

Canada's practice ended with an impromptu singing of "Happy Birthday" for coach Dale Hunter, who turned 65 on Thursday.

"That was pretty funny," Hunter said. "For the kids to do that, that's pretty good of them. But not when you're turning 65. I get the pension now, but it goes with my gray hair now, I guess."

The ringleader was defenseman Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs).

"We were sitting on the bench during a drill, and 'Danny' told us that it was Dale's birthday and said we've got to sing 'Happy Birthday' for him during the end stretch during practice," forward Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets) said.

Hunter is one of the most successful coaches in Canadian Hockey League history, with three Memorial Cup championships, including last season, five Ontario Hockey League championships, and more than 1,000 regular-season wins over his 23 seasons as coach of London.

This will be his second time coaching Canada at the WJC, previously winning the gold medal at the 2020 tournament.

"Lot of enthusiasm out there," Hunter said. "They're really enthused about the game, and it keeps you young, dealing with teenagers like this, and it's a joy to coach them."

Kalto putting on a show

Onni Kalto opted to leave TPS in Liiga, the top professional league in his native Finland, to play for Oshawa in the OHL in order to give NHL scouts a better assessment of his value ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The early reviews at the WJSS this week have been favorable.

The 18-year-old had two goals and an assist in Finland's 6-3 win against Canada on Wednesday.

"It was a really good game, fast-paced game," he said. "I liked it. Just really fast. Today was a good day. It was a great win. We battle hard and we control the whole 60 minutes. It was really good."

Finland coach Lauri Mikkola started Kalto on the fourth line, playing left wing alongside center Atte Joki (Dallas Stars) and Benjamin Pietila (2026 draft eligible), but he got more ice time as the game went on.

"He played very well today," Mikkola said. "He was hardworking all the time, and then he got a couple chances."

Kalto (6-2, 192) believes he's well-suited to the North American game, with the smaller ice leading to more physical play.

"I want to play in small rink and get the fast-paced game," he said. "I think that’s it. ... I’m really excited to join Oshawa and can’t wait."

Mikkola is confident Kalto is making the right step in his development.

"It's a big year for him," Mikkola said. "He has to learn a little bit, new culture, and the game is a little bit different here in North America than in Finland. So, lots of things, but I think Onni's ready for that and [will have a] very good season next season."

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report.

