2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 5

Thursday was the fifth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase, an event that will help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Nashville Predators view the World Junior Summer Showcase as a preview for a positive future.

The Predators have an NHL-leading eight players taking part in the games and practices for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States this week at Ridder Arena.

The event is the first step toward the countries picking their rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be played here from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026.

"It's great for our prospects," Predators assistant general manager and director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. "It's always an honor to play for your national team, and the World Juniors is obviously a high-end and prestigious event. In terms of their careers and their development, we think it's a great opportunity for them, and we'll see how many can make their teams. Even the camp alone is a great experience and opportunity for them."

Among the Predators' prospects here are six of their seven picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, led by forwards Brady Martin (No. 5) and Ryker Lee (No. 26), and defenseman Cameron Reid (No. 21).

Martin and Reid are playing for Canada along with goalie Jack Ivankovic, who was selected in the second round (No. 58) of the 2025 draft.

"When you come here and you're just walking around the arena and the hotel, and then you stop and you see a couple guys you know, it makes you feel more at home, too," Martin said. "You kind of know the guys here, so it's definitely pretty cool."

Kealty said he's excited to see what Ivankovic can do after he played one game for Canada at the 2025 WJC as a 17-year-old (he turned 18 on May 22).

"To get that taste last year as a 17-year-old is kind of a rare thing, especially for a deep country like Canada," Kealty said. "I think he got his feet wet last year, and hopefully he takes another step this year. Hopefully he plays a bit more and can contribute more."

Lee is one of three Predators prospects with the United States, along with defenseman Jacob Rombach (No. 35, 2025 draft) and forward Teddy Stiga (No. 55, 2024 NHL Draft).

Also here for the Predators are Sweden defenseman Viggo Gustafsson (No. 77, 2024 draft) and Finland defenseman Daniel Nieminen (No. 163, 2025 draft).

"They've done a great job the past couple years drafting," Ivankovic said. "I think all eight of us that are here, we're young and developing, but at the end of the day, when we all get [to Nashville], it's going to be pretty cool."

Here are three things learned Thursday: