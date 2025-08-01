2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

Friday was the sixth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States has five goalies in camp this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, showing how wide open the competition is for picking a starter for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Caleb Heil (Tampa Bay Lightning), Kambryn Hendrickson (2026 draft eligible), Nicholas Kempf (Washington Capitals), John Parsons (2026 draft eligible) and Patrick Quinlan (2026 draft eligible) are getting the first cracks during practice and games this week against Canada, Finland and Sweden to show they should be the choice to replace Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), who was the starter for back-to-back gold medals at the World Juniors in 2024 and 2025.
"I'm just coming in here and showing what I can do," said Kempf, the only goalie back from last year's summer showcase. "Going out there and competing and giving it my all. Kind of a weird schedule, splitting games. You've just got to roll with it. And that was something I was able to learn last year, which is nice to be able to kind of know what’s going on while I'm here and just take everything that I've been through and roll with that."