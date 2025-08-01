2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

Lindstrom still working way back

Cayden Lindstrom has looked impressive during his time at the summer showcase. He scored two power-play goals in the third period for Canada White in a 4-3 shootout win against Canada Red on Tuesday, and was physical in a 6-3 loss to Finland on Wednesday.

But he said his game remains a work in progress.

"My speed's coming back now so that's good," Lindstrom said. "I'm feeling fast on the ice, or faster. I think I've still got a long ways to go though. I think just my touches and my timing can be a lot better personally. But other than that, I feel good. I feel 100 percent on the ice. I'm still physical, obviously. My speed is coming back, and stuff like that. But I think I'm not really where I want to be yet. I still have a long ways to go."

Lindstrom already has come a long way. He missed the final 36 regular-season games of the 2023-24 season with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League because of a back injury. He came back for a short time during the WHL playoffs but didn't look like himself.

After the Columbus Blue Jackets selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, he stayed off the ice for most of the summer to let his back heal. When he still had issues at the start of the season, he had a microdiscectomy to repair a disc that was compressing a nerve Nov. 19.

He finally returned to play during the WHL playoffs May 9, and had four points (two goals, two assists) in four games. He also played three games at the Memorial Cup.

Despite all the time off, and his own high standards, Lindstrom has been a standout during the summer showcase, scoring three goals in three games, including one in Canada's 8-4 loss to Sweden on Friday.

"I saw him last spring there [at the Memorial Cup], but it wasn't very ... he was coming off an injury and stuff," said Canada coach Dale Hunter, who coached against Lindstrom at the Memorial Cup with London of the Ontario Hockey League. "It wasn't a fair evaluation of him. He's been flying out here. He can really skate. I didn't know he could skate that fast. It opens your eyes up."

Next for Lidstrom is Michigan State University, where he's already set up in an apartment with teammates Eric Nilson (Anaheim Ducks), Melvin Strahl (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Matt Lahey (Toronto Maple Leafs).

"I actually moved in three weeks ago," he said. "I've been there for the summer already. The whole team is there summer training ... we're grinding already."

Lindstrom continues to grind away at getting his game to not just back to where it was pre-injury, but even better.

"I'm a lot better than what I was two months ago for sure," he said. "I've had a lot of good progress, and I'm definitely on the right track to where I was previously. I obviously want to come out even better than I was, though, before as a player."