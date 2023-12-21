2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

NEW YORK -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) provided an illustrated preview of its takeover of T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners, and unveiled its entertainment plans for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Day, January 1, at 3 p.m. ET (TNT, B/R Sports on Max, SN, TVAS). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The NHL, in collaboration with Seattle-based Hotopp Creative Studio, drew inspiration from Seattle’s world-famous seaport, marinas and the mythical sea monster from which the Kraken draws its name. The nautical theme is visible throughout the field design. (Render Credit: NHL, Hotopp Creative Studio, Elevate Sports Ventures, Populous)

The NHL regulation size rink will sit at the center of T-Mobile Park, atop oceanic topographic maps that convey the region’s waters of Puget Sound. Docks and piers surround the rink, providing entry points onto the field for the Kraken and Golden Knights. Exposed areas of illustrated water within the snow and ice landscape feature a real auxiliary ice rink and boats, including a shipwrecked vessel capsized by the mysterious sea creature, that will serve as the main entertainment stage. The iceberg floating behind the team benches features an NHL compass representing the Pacific Northwest.

For one afternoon, baseball's ‘batter's eye’ is given over to the eye of the Kraken, ensuring the legendary sea creature’s presence will loom large in center field.

The NHL on TNT set will broadcast from a boat house erected in left field, overlooking the auxiliary rink that will host local youth hockey players throughout the game.

The opening ceremony will begin with the Kraken’s and Golden Knights’ on-field arrivals from the dugouts onto the docks. Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot will perform one of his most popular songs during player introductions.

The formal pregame festivities will begin with the introduction of the Blackhawks and Bruins, set to the Notre Dame fight song performed by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Thirteen-year-old Seattle-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga will perform the U.S. national anthem from the iceberg stage. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P. Founder and CEO of P-X-P Brice Christianson will serve as ASL interpreter and Brittany Rupik will serve as the ASL performer.

The Flag party, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, will be comprised of Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps service members from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The University of Washington ROTC will present colors.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Heart will headline the entertainment for the game with a first intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance. In a career spanning over five-decades that began in Seattle, the band featuring Nancy Wilson, Ann Wilson, Ryan Wariner, Ryan Waters, Paul Moak, Tony Lucido and Sean Lane has sold more than 35-million records and performed more than 2,500 shows worldwide for millions. “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among the many songs that now reside in the pantheon of Rock’s greatest hits.

The second intermission will feature “A Tribute to Seattle Sports,” with appearances by Jay Buhner, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Marshawn Lynch, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson.

The entertainment will be produced by NHL Entertainment, with Steve Mayer serving as executive producer and Matt Celli serving as director. (Media Note: NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer will hold a media briefing today at 3pm PT at T-Mobile Park)

