Ice truck arrives for 2024 Discover Winter Classic in Seattle

The NHL mobile refrigeration truck arrived in Seattle on Sunday night ahead of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1, 2024 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS). The refrigeration truck is the same one used to construct the outdoor rink at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames in that event 5-2.

“A few of us got here yesterday, so we parked our mobile refrigeration unit last night and started to cover the field yesterday, and things really took off this morning,” Andrew Higgins, NHL senior manager facility and hockey operations said Monday. “We’ve got the stage decking starting to go down underneath the rink, lots of trucks being unloaded today and then we’ll start installing piping tomorrow.”

The state-of-the-art refrigeration truck travels to venues throughout North America to make outdoor ice for numerous NHL events. The truck is usually stored in Ontario, but was kept in a yard in Edmonton following the Heritage Classic before making the 870-mile journey to Seattle.

From there, it will travel across the country for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Feb. 17 and 18.

“This is going to New York,” Higgins said. “This is our newer unit, so it definitely carries the bulk of the workload these days.”