Rangers ‘thrilled’ to sign Gavrikov, look to improve play in own zone

As the New York Rangers took stock of their roster and areas of priority entering free agency, the same issue kept coming up.

"To me it starts in our (own) zone," general manager Chris Drury said Wednesday. "(Defensive)-zone coverage. Defending, certainly defending in the high-danger areas, which we simply put were not good at last year."

Enter Vladislav Gavrikov on a seven-year, $49 million contract the defenseman signed with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Exit K'Andre Miller; the defenseman was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday for a first-round pick, a second-round selection and defenseman Scott Morrow before signing an eight-year, $60 million contract with them ($7.5 million average annual value).

The decision to go with a 29-year-old Gavrikov instead of a 25-year-old Miller came down to the attributes the Rangers value most in a big left-handed defenseman.

"We have to be better in our zone," Drury said. "We have to be better in front of 'Shesty' (Igor Shesterkin) and 'Quickie' (Jonathan Quick)."

New York wasn’t last season.

Miller, of course, isn't solely to blame for that, but there was some stagnation in his defensive game, which is true of the Rangers as a whole, and the idea of committing big dollars and a lot of years at a time he could command it as a restricted free agent and offer-sheet candidate pushed New York to seek a trade partner instead.

Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said he thinks Miller is a perfect fit for their style of play.

"I think his skating and recovery speed is going to be really effective for us," Tulsky said. "When we want guys to get up the ice, they need to be able to get back too. His natural ability and his skating is going to make it really effective for us."