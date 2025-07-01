Gulutzan hired as Stars coach, replaces DeBoer

Glen Gulutzan was hired as coach of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old replaces Pete DeBoer, who was fired June 6, and returns to the organization that gave him his first opportunity as an NHL head coach. Gulutzan went 64-57-9 in two seasons before he was fired May 14, 2013.

He was an Edmonton Oilers assistant since May 25, 2018, and part of the coaching staff that guided them to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons. Gulutzan is 146-125-23 in 294 regular-season games coaching the Stars and Calgary Flames and 0-4 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“My family and I are excited to come back to Texas where I started my NHL coaching journey more than a decade ago,” Gulutzan said. “Jim [Nill, general manager] and his staff have built a roster that is one of the most talented and deepest in the entire League.

“The right pieces are in place to compete for the Stanley Cup on a yearly basis. I’m ready to get to Dallas and start the preparation for next season.”

Dallas (50-26-6) advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third consecutive season in 2024-25, a five-game loss to Edmonton.

Gulutzan also was an assistant for the Vancouver Canucks in 2013-14 and coached Texas of the American Hockey League from 2009-11, guiding it to the 2010 Calder Cup Finals. He worked for Las Vegas in the ECHL and was named that league's Coach of the Year for 2005-06.

“We are thrilled to name Glen as the head coach of the Dallas Stars,” Nill said. “Since his previous time in Dallas, Glen has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NHL. His extensive NHL experience, both as a head coach and assistant coach, speaks to his ability to innovate and adapt to the modern game, as well as build relationships with his players.

“Glen has worked with some of the best players in the world and continually found ways to maximize their skill sets to contribute to team success. We have full confidence that he is the right person to elevate our team to the next level.”