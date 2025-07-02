Boeser 'super stoked' to sign 7-year contract, stay with Canucks 

28-year-old forward says phone call 'changed everything' less than hour before free agency

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser spent a lot of time trying to wrap his head around the idea of playing for a team other than the Vancouver Canucks.

His heart and stomach had a tougher time coming to terms with leaving, so when Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin called his agent, Ben Hankinson, less than an hour before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, Boeser made it clear that he still wanted to stay in Vancouver.

"It was a roller coaster. My head was spinning a lot during this time," Boeser said Wednesday. "I definitely didn't think that this was going to happen. A phone call in the last hour changed everything and I'm just happy that we could find common ground and work something out."

Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value) shortly after the free agent market opened at noon ET, allowing the 28-year-old forward to continue as the longest-serving Canucks player and stay in a city he said throughout this process he never wanted to leave.

"In my head, I think I was fully set on going somewhere else," Boeser said, "and so I had kind of a list of teams in my head that I thought maybe would be good fits and then I just still was kind of uneasy about everything. And then they called and at the end of the day, I think my heart was still in Vancouver.

"That phone call kind of came out of nowhere, so it was definitely a shock to me, but the way I felt when that phone call came is I told my agent, I was like, 'get a deal done.'"

The Burnsville, Minnesota, native was selected by the Canucks in the first round (No. 23) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He scored 29 goals as a rookie, was named MVP of the the 2018 NHL All-Star Game and finished second to Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders in Calder Trophy voting despite a season cut short by a back injury after 62 games. Boeser has 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists) in 554 games including an NHL career-high 40 goals in 2023-24.

He's endured no shortage of trade rumors throughout his nine seasons with the Canucks but insisted he never wanted to leave the team and city he's grown up with. Both sides left the door open publicly for a return but after rejecting a five-year contract offer during the season and with free agency looming, Boeser said he felt like "the door shut a couple times."

In the end, he couldn't picture himself in another jersey.

"I really mentally tried to throw scenarios in my head on different teams I could possibly see myself being on and tried to envision it, but that can only get you so far," Boeser said. "Just thinking about it, I felt like in my stomach I still had a weird feeling about everything and when they called back, I kind of lit up. Even after everything that's happened, I still kind of had that feeling in my stomach and I listened to it, and it felt right when they started talking and trying to figure out a deal. I started getting excited and I just knew it was meant to be."

It didn't hurt that several teammates were pushing Boeser to stay, including two who signed contracts a few hours earlier: forward Conor Garland (six years, $36 million, $6 million AAV) and goalie Thatcher Demko (three years, $25.5 million, $8.5 million AAV).

"I had other guys in my ears, like [Garland] and [Demko] and all those guys kind of pushing my buttons to come back," Boeser said, "so it obviously plays a big part to have such good friends and have belief within the guys in the room."

That belief includes being able to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing them last season, one filled with injuries and drama, something echoed by Garland and Allvin on Tuesday. Much of it seems tied to improved health and a shared belief in new coach Adam Foote, who took over for Rick Tocchet after he left and was hired by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Canucks won the Pacific Division in 2023-24 and advanced to the Western Conference Second Round, a seven-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

"I have so much faith in our team and the pieces that we have and Adam Foote too," Boeser said. "I think he's going to be a great head coach, so I think everything just lined up well and I'm just super stoked to be back."

