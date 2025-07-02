Simmonds shares expertise as guest coach at Flyers development camp

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Wayne Simmonds provided a positive role model for Philadelphia Flyers prospects before any of the 46 players stepped on the ice for the first day of their development camp on Wednesday.

Simmonds, who played eight of his 15 NHL seasons for the Flyers, is working as a guest coach, sharing some of the expertise he gained as a power forward who played his best, including six 20-goal seasons, while anchored in front of the opposing team's net.

"We were actually joking around, he has no teeth, and one of the best net-front guys in the League when he played," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said. "We were telling the guys, if you want to look like Wayne, you've got to sit in front of the net, be there.

"Then he had a good smile too for us. I think he scared some of the guys."

Simmonds wore that smile most of the day.

"It was nice," he said. "I had a little bit of fun today with the guys out there. It's kind of nice to share my experiences, the 15 years that I played, with these young guys. You can tell they're hungry, they're just champing at the bit to get any piece of information they can.

"Obviously I played the game the way I did, and that's what I'm going to try and lend to the guys, let them know they can pick my mind any time they want. So that's what I'm here for, just to help."