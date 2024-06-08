10 things learned from 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Prideful prospects

Lindstrom and defenseman Zayne Parekh, each considered a top-10 pick in the 2024 draft, wish to be role models to inspire others of color to play hockey.

"For me, I'm just trying to do as well as I can," Lindstrom said. "There's kids that look up to me every day so I'm trying to set a good example and conduct myself in the right way all the time. For kids out there, it doesn't matter what race you are, honestly, this sport is for everyone. If you're working hard, you can make it to any level you want to.

"When I was younger, seeing a Black guy playing in the (NHL), it would always kind of give me motivation, no matter who the guy was."

Parekh of Memorial Cup champion Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League is the son of Canadian parents of Indian and South Korean heritage and the youngest of three hockey-playing brothers.

"It means a lot ... just showing that anyone could do it, whether of color or not," said Parekh, No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. "Just showing younger kids of color and without color that if you put in the work and just grind every day that you can get to get to wherever you want in either sports or in life."

Iggy pop

Tij Iginla, No. 9 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, interviewed with 20 teams this week, including the one for which his dad played 16 NHL seasons.

Jarome Iginla was a mainstay with the Calgary Flames from 1996 to 2013, leading the team in scoring 11 times. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 after scoring 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

Iginla now serves as special advisor to Flames general manager Craig Conroy, but was not present when Calgary interviewed his son.

"Dad took the option on that one, but I know Craig pretty well," Tij Iginla said. "He'd always have some pretty good Christmas Eve gatherings so it was almost a little bit awkward because he's just trying to do it like everybody else but I'm thinking, 'Hey, remember that Christmas Eve party?'"

Calgary has nine picks in the 2024 draft, including two (Nos. 9, 28) in the first round. Tij was asked if he'd feel any pressure if chosen by Calgary.

"That being my dad's main team throughout his career, I think there might be a bit of pressure involved with but it's hard for me to say exactly how it's going to feel," he said. "I mean, Calgary is a good franchise, good organization. I'd definitely feel very lucky to hear my name called by them."

Insight on Cup finalists

Celebrini didn't make a Stanley Cup Final prediction between the Panthers and Oilers, but did have an opinion on what has impressed him most about the finalists.

"Something that I've really noticed from both those teams throughout the playoffs is each side has really bought in to their structure," he said. "Every guy on each roster has bought into playing the right way and playing to win, so that's something that's really cool to see ... they've really bought into their plan.

"Obviously, we don't know what their actual game plan is, but you can tell everyone on each team is on the same page. They've really bought into their team's message and that's something that's cool to see."

First to finish

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was the first player to complete the array of fitness tests on Saturday.

The 18-year-old right wing (6-1, 198), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's ranking of International skaters, had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 games with Mora in HockeyAllsvenkan, the second division in Sweden.

"It was cool to be the first," he said. "Try to like set the standard high."

Brandsegg-Nygard felt the Wingate bike test was the toughest of the bunch and thought he did his best on the long jump. The Oslo, Norway, native didn't have much time to prepare for the testing after representing his country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia last month, but had help from his agent and coach in Sweden to prepare for the week of interviews.

He met with all 32 teams and could be the highest-drafted Norway-born player in NHL history.

Forward Marius Holtet, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 42) of the 2002 NHL Draft, currently holds the distinction.

"It's been exciting. It's been the most fun season for me," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "Just try to develop and do the best I can, and hopefully go as [high] as I can in the draft."

The World Championship gave him the opportunity to play with Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello.

"He's been my idol since I was a little kid," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "I watched him so many times on TV so it's cool to know him and play with him."

Connelly looks forward to Providence

Trevor Connelly, No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, was in the office of coach Nate Leaman when he committed to play at Providence College in October 2022.

"I was lucky enough to have that opportunity to be in person with Nate in the office and I kind of knew before I went in there that I was going to go there but they kind of didn't have an idea," Connelly said. "When I let him know, it was a special moment. I can't wait to play for him. [Leaman] is such an amazing coach and I'm excited to get there (for 2024-25)."

The 18-year-old left wing with Tri-City of the United States Hockey League ranked second in the league with 78 points (31 goals) and third with 47 assists in 52 games this season. He also had 27 power-play points (10 goals) and scored a shorthanded goal.

Connelly interviewed with 21 teams this week.

"I was asked different hockey-related questions, different personal questions," Connelly said. "I think they're just trying to see what type of player and what type of person you are, off the ice, and really dive into different details about your game or about your off-ice game."