Celebrini 'did my best' in fitness testing at 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO -- Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, but said he didn't feel like the No. 1 player during the fitness testing at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

"I was happy with the results, but I still have a lot of stuff I need to improve on," the Boston University center said Saturday. "But I did my best, and that's all I can kind of control."

Among his best results was finishing 20th in generating 6.51 watts per kilogram of weight in the bench press and 24th in lasting 12:35 in the VO2 Max bike test on Friday, which measures endurance. He also was 20th with a body fat percentage of 7.64 percent, and he went 97.8 inches in the standing broad jump.

Celebrini also did 10 pull-ups, one short of his goal.

"I wanted to try to go [for the 11th pull-up], but I just didn't have anything left," he said.