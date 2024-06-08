Celebrini 'did my best' in fitness testing at 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Boston University center finishes in top 25 in 3 events; NTDP defenseman Emery tops in 4 events

Macklin Celebrini scouting combine results

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

BUFFALO -- Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, but said he didn't feel like the No. 1 player during the fitness testing at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

"I was happy with the results, but I still have a lot of stuff I need to improve on," the Boston University center said Saturday. "But I did my best, and that's all I can kind of control."

Among his best results was finishing 20th in generating 6.51 watts per kilogram of weight in the bench press and 24th in lasting 12:35 in the VO2 Max bike test on Friday, which measures endurance. He also was 20th with a body fat percentage of 7.64 percent, and he went 97.8 inches in the standing broad jump.

Celebrini also did 10 pull-ups, one short of his goal.

"I wanted to try to go [for the 11th pull-up], but I just didn't have anything left," he said.

Celebrini's press conference at the Scouting Combine

It's doubtful Celebrini did anything to change the mind of the San Jose Sharks, who have the first pick when the draft is held at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

Among the top performers were defensemen Eric Emery of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, and Stian Solberg of Valerenga in Norway's top professional league.

Emery, No. 39 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, finished first in four events: a 27.23-inch vertical jump, a 23.57-inch no-arm vertical jump, and 123.0 inches in the standing broad jump. He also had a 3.64 percent body fat percentage, tied for first with defenseman Sam Dickinson of London of the Ontario Hockey League.

Emery (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) also finished second in the pro agility run starting to the right at 4.23 seconds. The drill is a shuttle run starting five yards in one direction, 10 yards the other way, and then five yards back the way they started. The right-shot defenseman was 12th starting to the left at 4.35 seconds.

On The Fly on Celebrini being named top-ranked skater

His 12 pull-ups were tied for eighth, his vertical jump out of a squat position was fourth at 18.82 inches, and his wing span of 80.75 inches was tied for third.

"I think a big part of my game is how athletic I am and I have to go out there and show everyone that I'm truly athletic," Emery said after completing the testing. "At the end, it's a competition and I came here to be the best here and hopefully by the end [of the combine] I'm that."

Solberg, No. 20 in Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, finished first in the pro agility drill starting to the left (4.12 seconds) and starting to the right (4.08 seconds).

He also tied for sixth in VO2 test duration at 13:00, and was fifth in the vertical jump at 23.84 inches.

Also standing out were forward Jett Luchanko of Guelph (OHL), who had the best grip strength with his left hand (172 pounds) and his right hand (175 pounds); Barrie (OHL) forward Cole Beaudoin, who topped the VO2 Max test duration at 13:45 and led in the bench press at 8.71 watts per kilogram of body weight; University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, who did a combine-high 16 pull-ups; and forward Dean Letourneau of St. Andrew's College, who had an 83.25-inch wing span.

For a look at the top 25 finishers in all categories, click here

