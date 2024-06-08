2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

I got my schedule early in the week so I knew I would start the testing at 8:30 in the morning on Saturday. I was happy that I got 8:30; it's nice to just get up and get ready so I can get it over with in the morning and I really enjoyed it.

My roommate at the combine for the week was forward Michael Hage of Chicago (United States Hockey League) and it worked out great.

When I got up, I wanted some fuel in my body, so I ate a little something but it's not a big meal. The big meal, and if you're up to it, comes after all the testing.

The hardest test was probably the Wingate bike test. It's probably rated as the hardest and I think we all know why. It really pushes you to the limit, but I enjoyed all the testing. It was good to kind of get an idea of where I'm at with my jumps and strength -- I enjoyed all the tests.

I saw that Cole Eiserman (of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team) mentioned on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast that we had a pretty messy room when we were teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep in Minnesota a few years ago. He was a great roommate, and we went at each other for leaving a mess but I felt we were good to kind of keep it clean or just sorted so we knew where everything was.

As far as his singing goes ... he does sing. I mean sometimes I just put headphones on. We'd be sitting there watching TV and he'd just turn the speaker on and start singing. When he did that, I just tossed my headphones on. I had to ignore him.

I went out to dinner with one team this week.

I've been asked if I've made a decision on whether or not I am going to return to BU next season. While that decision will be made after the draft, I can say one reason I'd consider returning is the fact we didn't win anything this year. So that would be something I'd really want to go back for; having an opportunity to maybe bring a couple championships back to BU that we missed out on this year.

Overall, I must say it was a great week. You hear a lot about the combine and about how it goes and the different experiences, different meetings, you have with the clubs. To be able to experience it, to be here with all these guys, the top prospects in the world for the draft, was a really cool experience. It was great getting to meet new people and I'm so glad I had the opportunity to be here.

Thanks for reading. Next stop, the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. I'm looking forward to it!