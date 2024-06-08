2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini, a center at Boston University in Hockey East, is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 190 pounds) and native of North Vancouver, Canada, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. Celebrini, the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player, led Boston University in goals (32) and points (64) in 38 games. Celebrini filed his most recent diary after completion of the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.
Hello hockey fans.
I arrived in Buffalo for the combine on Sunday night. I just did a little workout earlier in the week to just kind of keep myself ready for the testing, but there wasn't much preparation that I could have done this week that that would have changed the results.
I reached out to a couple of players who have done the testing the last couple of years; I talked to Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks), who were each selected in the 2023 NHL Draft. It wasn't anything too crazy, though.
I had seven club interviews this week and they all went great. The interviews are a way to just get to know my personality, get to know me as a person. They asked about things I like to do, my family, a lot of that personal stuff to learn more about the me as a person. There were no crazy questions for me. Obviously, you get to see everyone play on live stream throughout the season, but you never have a chance to get to know who they really are as people, so this is a great way to do that. That basically is the type of content that the club teams are looking for in the interviews.