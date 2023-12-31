World Junior Championship roundup: United States wins, top seed in Group B

Sunday is the sixth day of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scandinavium and Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Day 6 games

United States 10, Slovakia 2 -- Rutger McGroarty, selected No. 14 by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft, had a hat trick and the United States earned the top seed in Group B in Frolundaborg.

Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets) had two goals and an assist, Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning) scored twice, Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) had a goal and two assists, Zeev Buium had a goal and an assist and Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) had three assists for the United States (3-1-0-0).

Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) made 38 saves in his return to the U.S. lineup after missing a 4-3 shootout win against Czechia on Friday due to an illness.

The U.S., which was without forward Jimmy Snuggerud (illness) against Slovakia, outscored the opposition 29-9 in four preliminary-round games.

"It was huge for Rutger and Cutter to score their first goals (of the tournament), especially with Jimmy not in the lineup," U.S. coach David Carle said. "To score 10 without [Snuggerud] was big and there's no doubt we need scoring throughout our lineup. That's how you win single elimination tournaments."

The U.S. is 15-0-0-5 with one tie in 21 games against Slovakia at the World Junior Championship.

Samuel Urban allowed seven goals on 33 shots before being relieved by Rastislav Elias (eight saves) in the third period for Slovakia (3-0-0-1), which is the second seed in Group B. Slovakia was without starting goalie Adam Gajan (Chicago Blackhawks) for undisclosed reasons. Gajan had a 2.00 goals-against average and .934 save percentage with one shutout in three prior wins.

McGroarty, the U.S. captain, scored on a wraparound at the right post for a 1-0 lead at 6:21 of the first period.

Marian Mosko made it 1-1 for Slovakia on a shot from the left point at 8:57 into the first.

Buium, a freshman defenseman at Denver University and A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 NHL Draft, gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot from the left circle at 10:13 of the first.

U.S. forward Gavin Hayes was then assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Slovakia defenseman Milan Pisoja at 18:27 of the first, but the U.S. denied Slovakia on the ensuing 5-minute power play.

Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets) pushed the lead to 3-1 on a shorthanded goal, capping an end-to-end rush with a snap shot from the right circle just 29 seconds into the second period.

"I thought Trey was our best player the first half of the game," Carle said. "They had some looks and some secondary looks and to kill off the five-minute major was obviously a huge moment in the game. Brindley's shorthanded goal to start the second was huge and we just kind of built into our third period

"We scored five in the third, didn't give up much and, again, when we did and there were maybe one or two Grade A's, Trey was there to kind of slam the door. So, this phase is over and we're on to the next phase."

Augustine made 19 saves in the second period, five within five feet of the net, including a sprawling right pad save against Filip Mesar (Montreal Canadiens) alone in the slot at 6:51.

"We all have great trust in Trey," U.S. forward Quinn Finley told NHL Network. "We all know what he's going to do back there, and we fully have all our trust in him. He's a great goaltender and we know we can count on him."

Mesar was able to pull Slovakia within 3-2 with a power-play goal on a shot from the right circle at 17:50 of the second.

Ryan Leonard and McGroarty scored 34 seconds apart to extend the lead to 5-2 in the second. Leonard controlled a pass from Will Smith (San Jose Sharks) down the slot and scored on a wrist shot at 18:20 before McGroarty scored from the bottom of the right circle at 18:54.

The U.S. scored five goals on 17 shots in the third period.

McGroarty scored his third goal at the right post off a backhand pass by Gauthier from behind the Slovakia net for a 6-2 lead at 4:06 of the third before Howard's snap shot from the high slot made it 7-2 at 5:49.

Brindley, Gauthier and Howard each scored in a span of 3:27 for the 10-2 final.

The U.S. won its seventh straight game on New Year's Eve at the World Juniors and is 21-10 with one tie in 32 matches.

“We’re going to win a medal … that’s all I got,” McGroarty said.

Each country will next play in the tournament quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The U.S. will play the fourth seed in Group A, and Slovakia will play the third seed in Group A.

Finland 5, Sweden 4 (SO): Jani Nyman (Seattle Kraken) scored with 1:32 left in the third period and then scored the game-deciding shootout goal in a Group A game at Scandinavium.

Nyman, Finland's fifth shooter, deked and scored the winner between the pads of Sweden goalie Melker Thelin (Arizona Coyotes). Konsta Helenius (2024 draft eligible) also scored in the shootout

Nyman had tied the game at 18:28 of the third period. With goalie Noa Vali (2024 draft eligible) pulled for an extra attacker, Finland got the puck to the front of the net, and the forward scored off a pass through the slot from Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks).

"It's huge for us as a team that we got this win and we know that we're able to win against any team here," Halttunen said.

Halttunen had a goal and two assists for Finland (1-1-0-2), and Lenni Hameenaho (New Jersey Devils) had a goal and an assist. Vali made 29 saves, plus four saves on five shots in the shootout.

Isac Born (2024 draft eligible), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Vancouver Canucks), Theo Lindstein (St. Louis Blues) and Filip Bystedt (San Jose Sharks) scored for Sweden (3-0-1-0). Thelin made 25 saves, plus three saves on five shots in the shootout. Lekkerimaki had Sweden's only goal in the shootout.

Despite the loss, Sweden clinched first place in Group A and will play Switzerland, the fourth-place team in Group B, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"A bad start, that hurt us," Sweden captain Liam Ohgren (Minnesota Wild) said. "But I think it's strong of us to come back. We played better in the second and showed that we have a strong group. It’s unfortunate that we give one up with one and a half minutes remaining."

Tommi Mannisto (2024 draft eligible) put Finland up 1-0 at 12:25 of the first period when he scored on the rebound of a Halttunen shot. It was the first goal Sweden allowed in its four tournament games, ending its shutout streak at 192:25.

Hameenaho made it 2-0 at 18:21.

Born scored for Sweden at 3:24 of the second period, and Lekkerimaki's power-play goal at 6:38 tied the game 2-2.

Halttunen scored eight seconds into a Finland power play for a 3-2 lead at 7:15, but Lindstein tied the game 3-3 at 8:59.

Bystedt's power-play goal gave Sweden its only lead of the game, 4-3 at 14:53 of the third period.

Czechia 4, Switzerland 2 -- Jiri Kulich (Buffalo Sabres) and Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators) each scored in the third period to help Czechia secure the third seed in Group B.

Kulich scored from the slot at 12:47 for a 3-2 lead, and Hamara pushed it to 4-2 on a snap shot from the top of the left face-off circle at 15:18. Each player also added an assist.

Matyas Melovsky, a C-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Ondrej Becher (2024 eligible) each had two assists and Michael Hrabal (Arizona Coyotes) made 17 saves for Czechia (2-0-1-1).

Rodwin Dionicio (Anaheim Ducks) had two assists and Alessio Beglieri made 31 saves for Switzerland (1-0-0-3), which is seeded fourth in Group B and will next play Sweden (3-0-0-1) in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas Golden Knights) scored a power-play goal on a shot from the slot to give Czechia a 1-0 lead 12:04 into the first period.

Robin Sapousek made it 2-0 on a snap shot at the right post on a delayed penalty (6-on-5) at 10:05 of the second period.

Simon Meier pulled Switzerland within 2-1 when he skated down his left wing and scored from a wide angle. Hrabal misplayed the puck, which deflected off the stick at the left post and into the net on his short side at 14:26 of the second.

Switzerland’s Julien Rod made it 2-2 for on a shot at the right post after Hrabal lost his stick at 19:03 of the second.

Czechia will next play in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Canada vs. Germany (1:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN4)

Canada (2-0-0-1), the two-time defending tournament champion, lost 2-0 to Sweden on Friday and is the second seed in the Group A pool at Scandinavium.

"Canada's big problem right now is establishing [an] offensive-zone presence and cycle game of forechecking," Button said. "They were not able to do any of that against a very strategically sound Sweden team. That, to me, is the problem and now becomes a focus of the solution for the Canada coaching staff."

Canada is led by center Macklin Celebrini, an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old has six points (two goals, four assist), nine shots on goal and has averaged 14:30 of ice time in three games. Defensively, Maveric Lamoureux (Coyotes; three points, one goal) averages a team-high 24:06 of ice time, and Denton Mateychuk (Blue Jackets; three assists) averages 23:32. Goalie Mathis Rousseau (2024 NHL Draft eligible) has been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament with a 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage in three starts for Canada.

Germany (1-0-0-2) has lost two straight after notching the biggest upset win of the tournament on Wednesday, 4-3 against Finland. It lost 6-2 to Latvia on Saturday; Latvia had been outscored 20-0 in its three previous games. Germany needs at least one point against Canada (win or overtime loss) to avoid playing in the relegation game against Norway on Thursday at Scandinavium (5 a.m. ET).

