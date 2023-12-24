2024 World Junior Championship rosters

The Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues all missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will provide a glimpse into what should be a bright future.

Each will have seven players taking part in the tournament, the most among NHL teams.

Among the Coyotes prospects ready to step up are 2022 NHL Draft picks, forward Conor Geekie (No. 11) and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux (No. 29).

Geekie has scored 20 goals in 26 games as a center for Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League. He has played on the wing on a top line with Matthew Poitras (Boston Bruins) and Matt Savoie (Buffalo Sabres) during Canada's pre-tournament games.

"He's a big guy (6-foot-3, 193 pounds) on a team that doesn't have a lot of size," Coyotes director of player development Lee Stempniak said. "He's a guy that when you look at him, he can play a two-way game, he can match up against skilled players, and he can provide offense. So, my hope for him is that he grabs one of those opportunities on Canada and just doesn't let go of it, plays that way and is a guy that they rely on."

Lamoureux also has great size (6-6, 198) and an improving offensive game with 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 25 games with Drummondville of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

"I think from the start of the year all the way through he's been dominant defensively," Stempniak said. "That's the thing that jumps out. You watch him and our analytics support it, he just kills plays. He uses his size, uses his reach to end plays and kill rushes early. ... The other stuff, with the puck and the offense, that's where I think it was a little bit of a dip probably in November, but it's back now where he's playing well. He's moving pucks a lot better, just more fluid with the puck now."

Savoie, like Geekie, should be a go-to scorer for Canada. Selected by the Sabres with the No. 9 pick of the 2022 draft, he has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 11 games with Wenatchee after beginning the season with Rochester of the American Hockey League, where he had five points (two goals, three assists) in six games on a conditioning loan after sustaining an upper-body injury during a rookie tournament.

"It's not surprising how well he's producing, how well he's playing," Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said. "He's driving plays, playing with pace, and that's something that we challenged him with when he went back to Wenatchee, just to keep the speed that he plays at at a high level, and he's done that."

The Sabres also are hoping to see forward Jiri Kulich have a big tournament for Czechia. Kulich, a first-round pick (No. 28) at the 2022 draft, tied for second with seven goals in seven games at the 2023 WJC, and his 16 goals in 23 games this season with Rochester lead the AHL.

"He just has a special gift with his shot," Mair said. "He's an explosive skater. He's getting an opportunity to go for this third World Junior tournament. I think this is just a chance for Jiri to really establish himself with his peer group as one of the top players at the under-20 level, which we definitely think he's showing that in the American League, and he's going to be a leader on the Czech team both on and off the ice."

Among the Blues prospects taking part is Slovakia forward Dalibor Dvorsky, a first-round pick (No. 10) in the 2023 NHL Draft. After a difficult start to the season with Oskarshamm in the Swedish Hockey League, Dvorsky moved to Sudbury in the Ontario Hockey League and has 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 20 games.

"We're really happy with where he's playing right now and the chances he's getting in the dynamics of each game," Blues director of player personnel Tim Taylor said. "He's getting put into key situations, whether it be up a goal or down a goal, playing all situations."

Jimmy Snuggerud, the leading returning scorer from the 2023 WJC with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in seven games, should be a key piece of the United States roster.

U.S. coach David Carle called Snuggerud, a first-round pick (No. 23) by the Blues in the 2022 draft, a "one-shot scorer."

"Those guys are hard to find," Carle said. "We're thankful obviously he's with our group. ... He's a really polite young man and loves scoring goals. And he's very good at it."

Thirty of the 32 teams will have at least player taking part in the WJC; the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers do not have a prospect in the tournament.

The 2024 WJC starts Tuesday and runs throught Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. All games will be televised on NHL Network in the U.S. and TSN in Canada.

CANADA

Goalies

Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle, WHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Mathis Rousseau, Halifax, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Samuel St-Hilaire, Sherbrooke, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Oliver Bonk, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers)

Jorian Donovan, Brantford, OHL (Ottawa Senators)

Jake Furlong, Halifax, QMJHL (San Jose Sharks)

Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville, QMJHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw, WHL (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Ty Nelson, North Bay, OHL (Seattle Kraken)

Noah Warren, Victoriaville, QMJHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Forwards

Owen Allard, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

Owen Beck, Peterborough, OHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

Easton Cowan, London, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Nate Danielson, Brandon, WHL (Detroit Red Wings)

Jordan Dumais, Halifax, QMJHL (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Conor Geekie, Wenatchee, WHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Fraser Minten, Saskatoon, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins

Carson Rehkopf, Kitchener, OHL (Seattle Kraken)

Matt Savoie, Wenatchee, WHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Matthew Wood, Connecticut, NCAA (Nashville Predators)

Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)

CZECHIA

Goalies

Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts, NCAA (Arizona Coyotes)

Michael Schnattinger, Liberec Jr., Czech Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Jakub Vondras, Sudbury, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes)

Defensemen

Marek Alscher, Portland, WHL (Florida Panthers)

Ales Cech, Mlada Boleslav, Czech Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Tomas Cibulka, Val-d'Or, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Tomas Galvas, Liberec, Czech Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Tomas Hamara, Brantford, OHL (Ottawa Senators)

Adam Jiricek, Plzen, Czech Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Matteo Koci, Kamloops, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Matej Prcik, Vitkovice, Czech Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Adam Bares, Pelicans Jr., Finland Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Ondrej Becher, Prince George, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jakub Hujer, Rimouski, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jiri Kulich, Rochester, AHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Matej Mastalirsky, Litvinov Jr., Czech Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Matyas Melovsky, Baie-Comeau, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Matej Pribyl, Vitkovice, Czech Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Sebastian Redlich, Sodertalje Jr. Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Dominik Rymon, Everett, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Eduard Sale, Barrie, OHL (Seattle Kraken)

Robin Sapousek, Victoria, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Matyas Sapovaliv, Saginaw, OHL (Vegas Golden Knights)

Simon Slavicek, Flint, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jakub Stancl, Vaxjo Jr., Sweden Jr. league (St. Louis Blues)

Adam Zidlicky, Mississauga, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

FINLAND

Goalies

Niklas Kokko, Karpat, Liiga (Seattle Kraken)

Noa Vali, TPS, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Eemil Vinni, Jokipojat, Finland 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Kalle Kangas, Jokerit, Finland 2nd division (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Arttu Karki, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Vegas Golden Knights)

Kasper Kulonummi, Tappara, Liiga (Nashville Predators)

Emil Pieniniemi, Karpat, Liiga (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Jesse Pulkkinen, JYP, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Otto Salin, HIFK, Liiga (Los Angeles Kings)

Joona Vaisanen, Dubuque, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Samu Bau, Ilves, Liiga (Arizona Coyotes)

Kasper Halttunen, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks)

Lenni Hameenaho, Assat, Liiga (New Jersey Devils)

Konsta Helenius, Jukurit, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Emil Hemming, TPS, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, HIFK, Liiga (St. Louis Blues)

Oiva Keskinen, Tappara, Liiga (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Max Koskipirtti Michigan Tech, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

Rasmus Kumpulainen, Oshawa, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Jere Lassila, JYP, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Tommi Mannisto, Michigan State, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

Janne Naukkarinen, SaiPa, Liiga (2024 draft eligible)

Jani Nyman, Ilves, Liiga (Seattle Kraken)

GERMANY

Goalies

Matthias Bittner, Krefeld, Germany 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Philipp Dietl, Landshut, Germany 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Simon Wolf, RB Hockey Juniors, Austria 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Niklas Hubner, Ravensburg, Germany 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Lua Niehus, Lowen Frankfurt, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Norwin Panocha, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Michael Reich, Landshut, Germany 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Samuel Schindler, Bayreuth, Germany 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Philip Sinn, Salzburg, AUT (2024 draft eligible)

Jakob Weber, Munchen, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Daniel Assavolyuk, RB Hockey Juniors, Austria 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Kevin Bicker, Lowen Frankfurt, GER (Detroit Red Wings)

Linus Brandl, Straubing, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Moritz Elias, Augsburg, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Luca Hauf, Seattle, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Eric Hordler, Eisbaren Berlin, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Roman Kechter, Nurnberg, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Julian Lutz, Green Bay, USHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Lennard Nieleck, Iserlohn, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Veit Oswald, Munchen, GER (2024 draft eligible)

Ralf Rollinger, Ravensburg, GER-2 (2024 draft eligible)

Vadim Schreiner, RB Hockey Juniors, Austria 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Julius Sumpf, Moncton, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

LATVIA

Goalies

Linards Feldbergs, Riga, LAT (2024 draft eligible)

Aksels Ozols, Charlottetown, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Deivs Rolovs, Lone Star, NAHL (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Renarts Berzins, Mogo, LAT (2024 draft eligible)

Peteris Bulans, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Niks Fenenko, Baie-Comeau, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Viktors Kurbaka, Trinec Jr., Czech Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Elvis Laskovs, Nordic Hockey Academy U20, Austria Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Ingus Locmelis, Fairbanks, NAHL (2024 draft eligible)

Krists Retenais, HS Riga, LAT (2024 draft eligible)

Darels Uljanskis, AIK Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Kristers Urbanovics, Karpat Jr., Finland Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Kristers Ansons, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Davis Borozinskis, Des Moines, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Rodzers Bukarts, Wenatchee, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Rainers Darzins, Skelleftea Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Kristofers Janis Krumins, New Jersey, NAHL (2024 draft eligible)

Dans Locmelis, Massachusetts, NCAA (Boston Bruins)

Eriks Mateiko, Saint John, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Toms Mots, Brno Jr., Czech Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Rauls Ozollapa, Prerov Jr., Czech Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Otto Pauls Polakovs, Philadelphia, NAHL (2024 draft eligible)

Rainers Rullers, Madison, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Kevins Stradnieks, Zemgale, LAT (2024 draft eligible)

Emils Veckaktins, Lugano Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Sandis Vilmanis, Sarnia, OHL (Florida Panthers)

Rinalds Vutkevics, Zemgale, LAT (2024 draft eligible)

NORWAY

Goalies

Sebastian Aarsund, Linkoping Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Marin Lundberg, Mora Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Markus Stensrud, Storhamar, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Gabriel Koch, Valerenga, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Ludvig Lafton, Frisk Asker, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Tobias Larsen, Farjestad Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Christopher Lie, Malmo Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Mathias Papuga, Ringerike, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Stian Solberg, Valerenga, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Emil Kvernmo Wasenden, Frisk Asker, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Alieu Bah, Brynas Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Oskar Bakkevig, Malmo Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Mora, Sweden 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Patrik Dalen, Mora Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Felix Granath, Frolunda Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Casper Evensen Haugen, Victoria, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Martin Johnsen, Storhamar, NOR (2024 draft eligible)

Johannes Lokkeberg, West Kelowna, BCHL (2024 draft eligible)

Kasper Magnussen, Bemidji State, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

Mats Bakke Olsen, Malmo Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Noah Steen, Mora Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Petter Vesterheim, Mora, Sweden 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Sander Wold, Gatineau, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

SLOVAKIA

Goalies

Rastislav Elias, HIFK-JR, Finland Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Adam Gajan, Green Bay, USHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Samuel Urban, Sioux City, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Richard Baran, Victoria, BCHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jakub Chromiak, Kingston, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jozef Viliam Kmec, Prince George, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Marian Mosko, Cornell, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

David Natny, Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Milan Pisoja, Michalovce, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Luka Radivojevic, Orebro-Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

Maxim Strbak, Michigan State, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

Boris Zabka, Banska Bystrica, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Peter Cisar, Fargo, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Alex Ciernik, Vastervik, Sweden 2nd division (Philadelphia Flyers)

Frantisek Dej, Sherbrooke, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Dalibor Dvorsky, Sudbury, OHL (St. Louis Blues)

Samuel Honzek, Vancouver, WHL (Calgary Flames)

Roman Kukumberg, Sarnia, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

Patrik Masnica, Bratislava, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Filip Mesar, Kitchener, OHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Martin Misiak, Erie, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Juraj Pekarcik, Dubuque, USHL (St. Louis Blues)

Servac Petrovsky, Owen Sound, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Peter Repcik, Drummondville, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Alex Sotek, Poprad, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Markus Suchy, Poprad, Slovak Extraliga (2024 draft eligible)

Adam Sykora, Hartford, AHL (New York Rangers)

Adam Zlinka, Waterloo, USHL (Arizona Coyotes)

SWEDEN

Goalies

Hugo Havelid, Djurgarden, Sweden 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Kevin Reidler, Dubuque, USHL (Ottawa Senators)

Melker Thelin, Bjorkloven, Sweden 2nd division (Arizona Coyotes)

Defensemen

Mattias Havelid, Linkoping, SHL (San Jose Sharks)

Anton Johansson, Leksand, SHL (Detroit Red Wings)

Theo Lindstein, Brynas, Sweden 2nd division (St. Louis Blues)

Elias Pettersson, Vasteras, Sweden 2nd division (Vancouver Canucks)

Elias Salomonsson, Skelleftea, SHL (Winnipeg Jets)

Axel Sandin Pellikka, Skelleftea, SHL (Detroit Red Wings)

Tom Willander, Boston University, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks)

Forwards

Isac Born, Frolunda, SHL (2024 draft eligible)

Filip Bystedt, Linkoping, SHL (San Jose Sharks)

Zeb Forsfjall, Skelleftea, SHL (Seattle Kraken)

David Edstrom, Frolunda, SHL (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Orebro, SHL (Vancouver Canucks)

Liam Ohgren, Farjestad, SHL (Minnesota Wild)

Noah Ostlund, Vaxjo, SHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Oskar Pettersson, Rogle, SHL (Ottawa Senators)

Rasmus Rudslatt, AIK, Sweden 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Otto Stenberg, Frolunda, SHL (St. Louis Blues)

Felix Unger Sorum, Leksand, SHL (Carolina Hurricanes)

Fabian Wagner, Linkoping, SHL (Winnipeg Jets)

Anton Wahlberg, Malmo, SHL (Buffalo Sabres)

SWITZERLAND

Goalies

Alessio Beglieri, Biel-Bienne Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Lorin Gruter, GCK Zurich Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Ewan Huet, Regina, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Timo Bunzli, GCK Zurich Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Gael Christe, Martigny, Swiss 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Rodwin Dionicio, Saginaw, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Louis Fullemann, Bern, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Nick Meile, Bern, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Leon Muggli, Zug, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Benjamin Quinn, GCK Zurich, Swiss 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Eric Schneller, Rogle Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Simone Terraneo, Ambri, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Daniil Ustinkov, Zurich, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Forwards

Leo Braillard, Lethbridge, WHL (2024 draft eligible)

Rico Gredig, Davos, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Jan Hornecker, Rapperswil Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Timo Jenni, Langnau, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Alessandro Lurati, Des Moines, USHL (2024 draft eligible)

Endo Meier, GCK Zurich, Swiss 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Simon Meier, Penticton, BCHL (2024 draft eligible)

Miles Muller, Moncton, QMJHL (2024 draft eligible)

Jamiro Reber, HV71 Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Mattheo Reinhard, Biel-Bienne, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Julien Rod, Sierre, Swiss 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

Thierry Schild, Bern, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Jonas Taibel, Rapperswil, National League (2024 draft eligible)

Matteo Wagner, AIK Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2024 draft eligible)

Gregory Weber, Olten, Swiss 2nd division (2024 draft eligible)

UNITED STATES

Goalies

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)

Jacob Fowler, Boston College, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens)

Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

Defensemen

Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (2024 draft eligible)

Seamus Casey, Michigan, NCAA (New Jersey Devils)

Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NCAA (Washington Capitals)

Drew Fortescue, Boston College NCAA (New York Rangers)

Lane Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens)

Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars)

Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State, NCAA (San Jose Sharks)

Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

Forwards

Gavin Brindley, Michigan, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders)

Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers)

Gavin Hayes, Flint, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NCAA (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals)

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets)

Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

Frank Nazar, Michigan, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders)

Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers)

Will Smith, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks)

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NCAA (St. Louis Blues)

Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)

NHL PROSPECTS ON WJC ROSTERS

Arizona Coyotes (7): CAN- Maveric Lamoureux, D; Conor Geekie, F; CZE- Michael Hrabal, G; FIN- Samu Bau, F; GER- Julian Lutz, F; SVK- Adam Zlinka, F; SWE- Melker Thelin, G

Buffalo Sabres (7): CAN- Scott Ratzlaff, G; Matt Savoie, F; CZE- Jiri Kulich, F; GER- Norwin Panocha, D; SVK- Maxim Strbak, D; SWE- Noah Ostlund, F; Anton Wahlberg, F

St. Louis Blues (7): CZE- Jakub Stancl, F; FIN- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, F; SVK- Dalibor Dvorsky, F; Juraj Pekarcik, F; SWE- Theo Lindstein, D; Otto Stenberg, F; USA- Jimmy Snuggerud, F

Chicago Blackhawks (6): SVK- Adam Gajan, G; Martin Misiak, F; USA- Sam Rinzel, D; Gavin Hayes, F; Oliver Moore, F; Frank Nazar, F

San Jose Sharks (6): CAN- Jake Furlong, D; FIN- Kasper Halttunen, F; SWE- Mattias Havelid, D; Filip Bystedt, F; USA- Eric Pohlkamp, D; Will Smith, F

Detroit Red Wings (5): CAN- Nate Danielson, F; GER- Kevin Bicker, F; SWE- Anton Johansson, D; Axel Sandin Pellikka, D; USA- Trey Augustine, G

Seattle Kraken (5): CAN- Carson Rehkopf, F; CZE- Eduard Sale, F; FIN- Niklas Kokko, G; Jani Nyman, F; SWE- Zeb Forsfjall, F

Anaheim Ducks (4): CAN- Tristan Luneau, D; Noah Warren, D; SUI- Rodwin Dionicio, D; USA- Carey Terrance, F

Columbus Blue Jackets (4): CAN- Denton Mateychuk, D; Jordan Dumais, F; FIN- Oiva Keskinen, F; USA- Gavin Brindley, F

Montreal Canadiens (4): CAN- Owen Beck, F; SVK- Filip Mesar, F; USA- Jacob Fowler, G; Lane Hutson, D

Ottawa Senators (4): CAN- Jorian Donovan, D; CZE- Tomas Hamara, D; SWE- Kevin Reidler, G; Oskar Pettersson, F

Minnesota Wild (3): FIN- Rasmus Kumpulainen; SVK- Servac Petrovsky, F; SWE- Liam Ohgren, F

Nashville Predators (3): CAN- Tanner Molendyk, D; Matthew Wood, F; FIN- Kasper Kulonummi

New York Rangers (3): SVK- Adam Sykora, F; USA- Drew Fortescue, D; Gabe Perreault, F

Philadelphia Flyers (3): CAN- Oliver Bonk, D; SVK- Alex Ciernik, F; USA- Cutter Gauthier, F

Pittsburgh Penguins (3): CAN- Brayden Yager, F; FIN- Kalle Kangas, D; Emil Pieniniemi, D

Vancouver Canucks (3): SWE- Elias Pettersson, D; Tom Willander, D; Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F

Vegas Golden Knights (3): CZE- Matyas Sapovaliv, F; FIN- Arttu Karki, D; SWE- David Edstrom, F

Winnipeg Jets (3): SWE- Elias Salomonsson, F; Fabian Wagner, F; USA- Rutger McGroarty, F

Boston Bruins (2): CAN- Matthew Poitras, F; LAT- Dans Locmelis, F

Carolina Hurricanes (2): CZE- Jakub Vondras, G; SWE- Felix Unger Sorum, F

Florida Panthers (2): CZE- Marek Alscher, D; LAT- Sandis Vilmanis, F

New Jersey Devils (2): FIN- Lenni Hameenaho, F; USA- Seamus Casey, D

New York Islanders (2): USA- Quinn Finley, F; Danny Nelson, F

Toronto Maple Leafs (2): CAN- Easton Cowan, F; Fraser Minten, F

Washington Capitals (2): USA- Ryan Chesley, D; Ryan Leonard, F

Calgary Flames (1): SVK- Samuel Honzek, F

Dallas Stars (1): USA- Aram Minnetian, D

Los Angeles Kings (1): FIN- Otto Salin, D

Tampa Bay Lightning (1): USA- Isaac Howard, F