Masterton Trophy nominations announced

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

A player from each team is nominated by the local chapter. The list will be narrowed to three finalists and a winner named during the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Full list of Masterton nominees:

Anaheim - D Urho Vaakanainen

Arizona - G Connor Ingram

Boston - F Danton Heinen

Buffalo - G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Calgary - D Oliver Kylington

Carolina - G Frederik Andersen

Chicago - F Colin Blackwell

Colorado - F Jonathan Drouin

Columbus - D Zach Werenski

Dallas - F Matt Duchene

Detroit - G Alex Lyon

Edmonton - D Vincent Desharnais

Florida - D Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Los Angeles - F Viktor Arvidsson

Minnesota - F Marco Rossi

Montreal - F Joel Armia

Nashville - F Michael McCarron

New Jersey - F Curtis Lazar

New York Islanders - F Cal Clutterbuck

New York Rangers - G Jonathan Quick

Ottawa - F Claude Giroux

Philadelphia - F Sean Couturier

Pittsburgh - F Sidney Crosby

San Jose - F Justin Bailey

Seattle - G Joey Daccord

St. Louis - F Nathan Walker

Tampa Bay - F Michael Eyssimont

Toronto - G Ilya Samsonov

Vancouver - D Noah Juulsen

Vegas - D Alex Pietrangelo

Washington - F T.J. Oshie

Winnipeg - G Laurent Brossoit