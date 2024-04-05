Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ingram, Couturier, Crosby among those up for award for perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

A player from each team is nominated by the local chapter. The list will be narrowed to three finalists and a winner named during the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Anaheim - D Urho Vaakanainen
Arizona - G Connor Ingram
Boston - F Danton Heinen
Buffalo - G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Calgary - D Oliver Kylington
Carolina - G Frederik Andersen
Chicago - F Colin Blackwell
Colorado - F Jonathan Drouin
Columbus - D Zach Werenski
Dallas - F Matt Duchene
Detroit - G Alex Lyon
Edmonton - D Vincent Desharnais
Florida - D Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Los Angeles - F Viktor Arvidsson
Minnesota - F Marco Rossi
Montreal - F Joel Armia
Nashville - F Michael McCarron
New Jersey - F Curtis Lazar
New York Islanders - F Cal Clutterbuck
New York Rangers - G Jonathan Quick
Ottawa - F Claude Giroux
Philadelphia - F Sean Couturier
Pittsburgh - F Sidney Crosby
San Jose - F Justin Bailey
Seattle - G Joey Daccord
St. Louis - F Nathan Walker
Tampa Bay - F Michael Eyssimont
Toronto - G Ilya Samsonov
Vancouver - D Noah Juulsen
Vegas - D Alex Pietrangelo
Washington - F T.J. Oshie
Winnipeg - G Laurent Brossoit

