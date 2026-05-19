Seattle Kraken Sign Alexis Bernier to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE (May 19, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed 2024 third-round draft pick Alexis Bernier to a three-year, entry-level ($1,033,333 AAV) contract starting next season.

"We’re excited to have Alexis under contract with the team,” said Botterill. "He plays a strong, physical game and will bring size to our blueline. We’re happy to see him play in the Memorial Cup after winning a QMJHL championship with Chicoutimi.”

In his fourth season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman amassed 12 points in just 21 regular-season games played with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Bernier helped the Saguenéens win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy for the first time in 32 years, winning the QMJHL Championship and adding four goals and three assists in 20 playoff games. Bernier and the Saguenéens will go on to face the Everett Silvertips, Kitchener Rangers and Kelowna Rockets in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup tournament.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, the St-Hyacinthe, Quebec native totaled 94 points (22g/72a) in his 190 games with Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He donned the “A” during his standout 2024-25 campaign, recording 46 points (14g/32a) in his 59 games played. Among defensemen, his 46 points ranked tied for fifth and his 14 goals tied for third league wide. Within Baie-Comeau, Bernier led all blueliners and ranked fourth among all skaters in both points (46) and assists (32). He was named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team for his performance that season. He totaled 17 points (6g/11a) over 42 career QMJHL playoff appearances.