At Peace With Puzzles at Work, Home

Playing fast in hockey is about more than skating speed. There are systems of play skaters become familiar with, instantly knowing where on the ice both the puck and teammates will be. There is hockey IQ, an ability to read open time and space in a nanosecond that leads to scoring chances and goals. Yet make no mistake, speed is also huge.

For Erin Peach, a software engineer on the Kraken’s mobile application team, she understands playing fast extends beyond the ice surface. That’s because she finds time in her busy work life to balance herself as a “competitive speed jigsaw puzzler.”

During a recent conversation, this delightful fact unfolded logically – just like all that coding she writes for the benefit of Kraken fans using the franchise’s one-of-a-kind app. As it happened, Peach was talking about her first computer science class at the University of Washington, a four-year period of enlightenment that started with the ambition to become a librarian and finished with UW master’s and undergraduate degrees in computer science and engineering.

“Right away, the professor got us coding basic stuff, so it doesn't feel like this Herculean mountain you have to climb,” said Peach, smiling pretty much nonstop throughout our entire talk. “That class was a neat opportunity to really see the cause and effect. That is what I really love about computer science. I view it as a puzzle you have to push and tweak and get everything to work. Then once you do, you have something. You have a giant picture at the end.”

So, Erin, what’s your favorite puzzle to solve?

Huge grin, then Peach answers: “I love jigsaw puzzles. I've become a competitive speed jigsaw puzzler. I have a competition coming up at the end of this month in the U-District. I’m such a jigsaw puzzle geek. But I also love word puzzles and anagrams. I do them on the New York Times app every day.”

Tying Back to Playing Fast

Building those jigsaw puzzles as a competitor is definitely about speed but, like hockey, Peach created a system of sizing up a puzzle, dividing and conquering the puzzle pieces into segments. She spends lots of practice time getting familiar with and refining her systems for solving different kinds of puzzles.

“I’ve always really liked puzzles and knew I could do them quickly,” said Peach, who is married to a mechanical engineer, Nate Steinbock, who does at times join in puzzle-solving at home. “I heard last May for the first time there were competitions. I went to my first one and fell in love with it. Now our house is filled with puzzles.

“The competitions feel very much like an exam. We're all seated at desks. They hand out black bags with the puzzle inside. We don't know what the puzzle is. When the timer starts, we rip open the bags, all seeing the puzzle at the exact same time. One of my favorite moments is hearing people react, because sometimes they're like ‘Yeah!’ or other times, ‘No!’ when they see the puzzle type.”

Peach said she sorts the puzzle pieces “really quickly and I try to get the majority of the border built.”

“While I'm doing that, I'm looking at the picture to try to identify big groups of color,” said Peach, in her third year with the Kraken after previous software engineer roles with the Obama Foundation and Code.org. “I might decide, ‘I'm gonna separate all the green out and put those pieces together.' Then keeping building from there. I try to create blobs [of the puzzle] that come together.”

Bringing Forward Coding to the Kraken App

Peach’s group leader with the Kraken, Chris Scarbrough, didn’t know about her puzzle prowess as a competitor. Peach doesn’t call attention to it during her work days, though she can be spotted working on common puzzles in the employee lunchroom at Kraken Community Iceplex.