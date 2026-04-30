Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell to explore new NHL coaching opportunities

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By Kraken PR /
@SeattleKrakenPR nhl.com/kraken

SEATTLE (April 30, 2026) The Seattle Kraken today announced that assistant coach Jessica Campbell will be exploring other coaching roles in the National Hockey League.

 “As Jessica’s current contract expires, she has expressed her desire to explore other coaching roles across the League and we support her in this process,” said EVP and General Manager Jason Botterill. “Jessica has been an important member of our coaching staff for the past four years, demonstrating deep knowledge, and a unique ability to connect with and develop players. We respect her decision and believe strongly in her as a coach in this league.”  

Campbell joined the Kraken as an assistant coach in July 2024, becoming the first full-time female assistant coach in NHL history to work behind the bench during the regular season. She originally joined the organization in July 2022 and was the assistant coach for the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds, for two seasons, helping the team reach the Calder Cup Final in both years.

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