Behind the Camera, Ahead of the Crowd 

“I don't want kids, but I think it's one of my best qualities, dealing with kids,” said Allen during a thoroughly engaging off-day sitdown during the Kraken’s recent road trip. “When I was a nanny, it was one of the things I was most passionate about. Now, as an uncle, I think I have such a stupid close relationship with my nieces and nephew. Kids are some of the most precious things on this planet. Watching them grow and develop and being there to help, it’s an awesome thing.”

While Allen played sports, video production was his truest passion.

“I don't know if my mom still has them, but there used to be stacks of recordings,” said Allen. “We had a family camera that was pretty old. I would go around my house and make videos, sometimes singing WWE songs or other weird things.”

Oh, you’d best believe Momma Allen still has those recordings: “I bought a video camera when Marcus was two years old. I probably have 50 tapes of him walking around the house, filming and interviewing people. He would walk everywhere in the neighborhood, videotape and interview people, which was funny. At home, he would work in a narrative about the house, then say his name, his address, ask his siblings their names, where they lived, and what they liked to do.”

‘Innate’ Attraction to Making Video

Allen said it was “an innate thing” to make videos as he grew up, most especially watching back the videos to see what worked well and what he could do better. When entering high school, he applied for a magnet program focused on video, photo, and robotic engineering, following in the footsteps of his older sister, Ivory. He chose the video cohort, getting pivotal assistance from his sister.

“I was not good at writing, and that was a big part of getting into the program,” said Allen. “My sister wrote my admission essay. She told the advisor, who had said he was “so happy” Marcus was in this program, ‘Well, he didn't write his letter. I wrote it.’” The advisor said he always thought it was one of the best letters he had ever read. My sister told him I have dyslexia and I’m not very good at writing ... I really wanted to do the program, but I don't know if I would have put a full effort into writing to try to get into it.”

Part of Allen’s path to producing video for the Kraken was discovering he didn’t particularly enjoy being in front of the camera. He was a main news anchor during his high school years, in part because of his high-energy personality.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Allen. “But as I got older, I realized I wanted to be behind the camera.”

During his sophomore and junior years of high school, Allen was shooting video during the first and second periods to produce a daily show that played during the third period. The cadence and camaraderie of the show’s production pulled at his career aspirations.

“The show had to be shot and edited in those first two periods of the school day,” said Allen. “That was a ton of fun.”

Giving Back to His High School and PNW

His experiences at Thomas Jefferson High have stayed with Allen. He is thrilled each year to give back to current students in the magnet program. After he graduated, the school established an annual awards event called the “Spartys” -- a play on the school’s Spartans nickname.

“Every year, my former teacher sends me three or four categories to judge,” said Allen, smiling for maybe the 20th time during our talk. “I watch and grade the videos with the other judges. It's cool to watch these kids working on these things that I worked on, right? But they're like light years ahead of me at the same age.”

Born and raised in a biracial family, Allen enthusiastically volunteers to speak at schools and other venues to encourage students of color to consider sports video production careers.

“It's one of the most important things to me,” said Allen. “I really recognized it when I was a kid, like not having Black faces in the spaces that I wanted to be in, once I realized what job I wanted. I like jumping into the opportunity, so anytime there is a space to go and talk to kids of color. Representation is so important ... When you see someone who doesn't look like the majority of people in a situation doing something, it does make you feel like you can do it.”

Staying Local, One-Track Mind

When university days beckoned, Allen explains, “I applied to one college and one college only,” choosing Metropolitan State University in Denver. He knew the school had a good video program. The diversity at MSU was another draw.