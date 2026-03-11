Deep Ink: Jared McCann

Jared McCann is passionate about tattoos. He has a vast collection of body art including a full sleeve on his right arm. But before that, his first ink set the tone for all the tattoos to come - a devotion to family and where he’s come from.

When Jared was just 16 years old, his sister Jamie took him to a tattoo shop in their hometown of London, Ontario, called Perfect Image.

“It was a surprise for my mom,” Jared said. It was for her birthday. My sister, being the best in the world that she is, took me. I told the artist what I wanted to get, and he drew something up for me. And this is what we envisioned.”

That image on the back of Jared’s left shoulder is a hockey stick wrapped in a light coral ribbon with the initials “EM” bookending the ribbon’s cross point.