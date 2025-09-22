Zhilkin line impressive in Jets OT loss

“I think the Zhilkin line, all three of those guys were real good.”

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Yakov Trenin scored at 3:59 of overtime helping the Minnesota Wild best the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre Sunday night.

Morgan Barron and Danny Zhilkin scored for Winnipeg, who had a 2-0 lead just over eight minutes into the first period. Thomas Milic stopped seven of the eight shots he faced; Isaac Poulter allowed two goals on eleven shots and took the loss.

Winnipeg will be back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to town.

GOOD NIGHT FOR HE, FAGEMO AND ZHILKIN

Kevin He, Samuel Fagemo and Danny Zhilkin had an impressive night as the trio combined for four points (1G, 3A). Fagemo had a helper on Morgan Barron’s power play marker that opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first. Zhilkin would make it 2-0 on a beautiful passing play was started by Fagemo who found He at the Wild blueline, He then went behind his back to Zhilkin.

“I think the Zhilkin line, all three of those guys were real good,” said Scott Arniel.

“I thought He and Fagemo, I thought those guys all played really well. For me, the game was we were really good in the first half, and they were a lot better in the second half.”

ZHILKIN’S CONFIDENCE GROWING

Danny Zhilkin had a solid final two months with the Manitoba Moose last season and has carried that momentum into this one. Zhilkin scored two times against Montreal in the Jets first game of the 2025 Prospect Showdown, he added a primary assist on Fabian Wagner’s OT winner over Ottawa. The Jets 2022 third round pick’s goal tonight looked like it would be the game winner before Hunter Haight tied the contest late in the third period.

“Yeah it’s been going pretty good. I had momentum on the back end of last season, just had a great summer and knew what I had to work on, knew that I had to come into camp in shape,” said Zhilkin.

“I think I did that, I think I feel pretty good out there and I’m hoping to continue this momentum.”

GETTING TO KNOW FAGEMO

The Jets signed Fagemo back in July to a one-year, two-way deal. The Swedish forward had a strong campaign in 2024-25 with the Ontario Reign (LA Kings affiliate) with 29 goals in 67 games in the AHL.

“On the ice I just do my best, show up to practices, games and do my absolute best,” said Fagemo.

“I think I will try to have fun and it’s such a great experience to come here and just have fun.”

