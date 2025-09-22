Zhilkin line impressive in Jets OT loss

WINNIPEG – Yakov Trenin scored at 3:59 of overtime helping the Minnesota Wild best the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre Sunday night.

Morgan Barron and Danny Zhilkin scored for Winnipeg, who had a 2-0 lead just over eight minutes into the first period. Thomas Milic stopped seven of the eight shots he faced; Isaac Poulter allowed two goals on eleven shots and took the loss.

Winnipeg will be back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to town.

GOOD NIGHT FOR HE, FAGEMO AND ZHILKIN

Kevin He, Samuel Fagemo and Danny Zhilkin had an impressive night as the trio combined for four points (1G, 3A). Fagemo had a helper on Morgan Barron’s power play marker that opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first. Zhilkin would make it 2-0 on a beautiful passing play was started by Fagemo who found He at the Wild blueline, He then went behind his back to Zhilkin.

“I think the Zhilkin line, all three of those guys were real good,” said Scott Arniel.

“I thought He and Fagemo, I thought those guys all played really well. For me, the game was we were really good in the first half, and they were a lot better in the second half.”