PROSPECT REPORT: Thomas Milic

The 22-year-old has won at every level he has played at. From the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL, Canada at the World Juniors, Norfolk of the ECHL and Manitoba. The previous two seasons, Milic has gone back and forth between the East Coast and American leagues learning valuable lessons along the way.

“I think, just, learning how important and every little thing you do is,” said Milic.

“I think, a big thing I am focusing on this year, is taking nothing for granted, whether that is every single start I had with the Moose, or every day that I have here, being able to do what I can every day and improve myself and help the team win and not taking anything for granted.”

Every goaltender within the Jets organization is blessed with the guidance of Drew MacIntyre and Wade Flaharty. MacIntyre guides the goalies in the ECHL and AHL, Flaharty takes over in the NHL.

“Super cool to have those voices in my ear. Drew with the Moose is awesome, we have got a good relationship the last few years and I think he has helped me out with a lot with the mental side of the game. As well as everything we look at, watching video after games or pre-scouting teams, it all comes together nicely and helps you become the most prepared guy on the ice,” said Milic.

“And up here with Wade it is awesome and he is the man and you can see with the results with the other guys (Hellebuyck and Comrie).”

Eric Comrie has taken over the number one goaltender position in the absence of Hellebuyck. The expectation is that he will carry the load of the games without the Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, but Milic will get his chance.

“I don’t think Eric can go all those games. Milic is going to have to play and how we are going to lay the schedule out for as it gets busy when we head out on the road,” said Scott Arniel back on November 21.

“I know it is different with goaltending but at the end of the day it is next man up, it really is. We are not replacing Connor but, at the end of the day our group has to be really good in front of Comrie and good in front of Milic, as well.”

Looking at the Jets schedule this weekend; it appears that Saturday in Nashville will be the night that Milic could make his NHL debut.

“I am taking a look at it and, obviously, with a condensed schedule they have it is a lot of games in a short amount of time,” said Milic.

“So, the way it is, Comrie is going to hold down the fort, but I will be ready when I get my chance and I am just excited for it.”