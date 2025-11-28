RELEASE: Gimli, Niverville and Oakbank are the 2026 Jets Town Takeover finalists

WINNIPEG, Nov. 28, 2025 – The Manitoba towns of Gimli, Niverville and Oakbank have been selected as the finalists for the chance to host the 2026 Jets Town Takeover in their town on March 19, 2026.

Following the Jets’ call for submissions, selection of a winner is now in the hands of Winnipeg Jets fans. Vote for your favourite finalist at winnipegjets.com/jetstowntakover. Voting is open now until Friday, Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and fans can vote once per day.

“Thank you to all the communities that put time and effort into their submissions, the passion shown for the Winnipeg Jets from towns across Manitoba was inspiring to see,” said Kory Harnum, Manager of Community Relations for True North Sports + Entertainment. “We’re excited to bring engaging programming and gameday energy to one of the three amazing communities.”

The winning town will host a full day of activities, including Project 11 mental wellness sessions at community schools and a Winnipeg Jets Alumni & Friends on-ice session with local hockey teams. The festivities will be topped off with a Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins all-ages watch party with Jet Dogs, Mick E. Moose, giveaways and familiar gameday hosts to bring the community together.

For more information on the Jets Town Takeover, visit winnipegjets.com/jetstowntakeover.

