BLOG: Salomonsson NHL debut and line juggling

"It's looking that way, yeah. It's looking that way. You know what? P's (Pionk) day-to-day. He actually skated today, which is good news,” said Scott Arniel.

“He'll be coming on the trip then. But tomorrow, he's going to get his first look."

It took a few questions to get the information out of Salomonsson that he was playing, the Jets 2022 second round pick had a lot of smiles during his media availability. Salomonsson got the news on Monday night.

“Mo (Mark Morrison) called me the coach of the Moose,” said Salomonsson.

“Lot of excitement. Of course, something I dreamed of so a lot of emotions right now.”

As for Pionk, the Jets defenceman played only two shifts against the Wild on Sunday before leaving with a lower body injury. Pionk skated on another rink at hockey for all centre and the news with regards to him is positive.

"When we first heard, we thought it was a lot more severe. I thought I'd be giving you the ol' 'week-to-week,' but now I got the 'day-to-day' which is really good news,” said Arniel.

“He'll obviously have to see how it feels after skating today but it was good that yesterday it felt a lot better than it did during the game, so that's a good sign."

That wasn’t the only news from practice on Tuesday as there were some new look lines as well.