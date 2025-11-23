GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets close out their three-game homestand with an important Central Division battle against the Minnesota Wild (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).
The Jets begin the day two points back of the Wild in the standings as Minnesota has gone 8-1-1 in their last ten games.
“We got a bit of a lesson last night from Carolina, a team I’m very familiar with. They play a hard game; they play a fast game. They have a pressure style, and we took a little while to adjust to that,” said assistant coach Dean Chynoweth after practice on Saturday.
“It’s a bit of a copycat league, too, when you’re doing pre-scouts and watching other teams and you’re trying to pick apart the other team with where we can benefit from, and teams are doing that to us. So, I won’t be surprised about them coming out extremely hard. Obviously, it’s a division game that we need.”
The Western Conference standings have a log jam after the Colorado Avalanche (39 points), as second place and 11th place are separated by only six points.
“I’ve seen it in a number of different years where some of the young teams get out of the gate and then they start to falter and then the cream comes back to the top,” said Chynoweth.
“But there is parity in the league, there’s no doubt about it. We have a salary cap league and there is parity. It’s great for the fans. It’s not so great for a coach at times.”
Make sure to tune into the Jets pregame show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas.