THREE THINGS: Jets third period comeback bid falls short

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets came up short in their bid to come back in the third period falling 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and Josh Morrissey had the other goal for the Jets who fell to 12-8 on the season. Morrissey extended his point streak to seven games and joined Dustin Byfuglien (3x) as the only defensemen in Jets/Thrashers history with multiple seven-game point streaks (also 11 GP in 2022-23). Eric Comrie made 24 saves and saw his record fall to 4-2 on the season. The Jets close out their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon when they host the Minnesota Wild.

COMMS

With the news that Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure on Saturday that will take him out of the Jets lineup for four-to-six weeks means that Eric Comrie gets a shot at being the number one goaltender. Comrie began that opportunity against the Hurricanes and unfortunately gave up a goal on the first shot of the game but settled down after that. The Jets continue to provide goal support for Comrie in his starts so far this season, as Winnipeg has scored at least three goals in four of his five appearances.

“Eric comes out with the same mind set every day, so we come out with the same mindset every day," said Gabe Vilardi.

"He’s playing more now, obviously. But he’s up for that challenge. It doesn’t change much for us.”

NOT THERE YET

The Jets had a tough second period in which they were only able to generate four shots on goal while Carolina jumped on their mistakes. With the Jets leading 2-1, Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the night to tie it at 3:08 and then with the Jets on the power play, Seth Jarvis scored on a rebound for a shorthanded tally. Andrei Svechnikov scored a power play marker to open the third period to extend the Hurricanes lead to 4-2. That’s when Winnipeg pushed back and made it interesting thanks to this goal from Gabe Vilardi.