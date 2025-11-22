THREE THINGS: Jets third period comeback bid falls short

Vilardi scored twice for the Jets in a 4-3 loss to Carolina

2526_ThreeThings_CAR.11.21
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets came up short in their bid to come back in the third period falling 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and Josh Morrissey had the other goal for the Jets who fell to 12-8 on the season. Morrissey extended his point streak to seven games and joined Dustin Byfuglien (3x) as the only defensemen in Jets/Thrashers history with multiple seven-game point streaks (also 11 GP in 2022-23). Eric Comrie made 24 saves and saw his record fall to 4-2 on the season. The Jets close out their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon when they host the Minnesota Wild.

COMMS

With the news that Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure on Saturday that will take him out of the Jets lineup for four-to-six weeks means that Eric Comrie gets a shot at being the number one goaltender. Comrie began that opportunity against the Hurricanes and unfortunately gave up a goal on the first shot of the game but settled down after that. The Jets continue to provide goal support for Comrie in his starts so far this season, as Winnipeg has scored at least three goals in four of his five appearances.

“Eric comes out with the same mind set every day, so we come out with the same mindset every day," said Gabe Vilardi.

"He’s playing more now, obviously. But he’s up for that challenge. It doesn’t change much for us.”

NOT THERE YET

The Jets had a tough second period in which they were only able to generate four shots on goal while Carolina jumped on their mistakes. With the Jets leading 2-1, Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the night to tie it at 3:08 and then with the Jets on the power play, Seth Jarvis scored on a rebound for a shorthanded tally. Andrei Svechnikov scored a power play marker to open the third period to extend the Hurricanes lead to 4-2. That’s when Winnipeg pushed back and made it interesting thanks to this goal from Gabe Vilardi.

CAR@WPG: Vilardi scores goal against Brandon Bussi

“I thought, second period they took it to us a little bit, but we were able to get our game back. And a lot of good looks to at least tie at the very least there in the third period,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“So, sometimes the way it goes. But I thought that was a very winnable game for us. We just couldn't find that next one. Couldn't find that next one. And they obviously capitalize on their power play. And a shorty. So, those, maybe are the ones that stand out. But I think there was a lot of positives.”

WELCOME BACK FLY

Nikolaj Ehlers made his return to Winnipeg after spending the past 10 seasons with the franchise. He ranks within the top six in Jets/Thrashers history in goals (225; 5th), assists (295; 6th), points (520; 6th) and game-winning-goals (39; 5th). During the second TV timeout in the first period, the Jets had a video tribute for the Danish forward.

It looked like Ehlers would score in his first game against his old teammates, with the Jets leading 2-1 in the first, Ehlers snapped a quick shot that Comrie stopped but the puck went up in the air and Dylan DeMelo would hit out of the air to stop a goal. Ehlers finished the night with an assist and one shot on goal.

News Feed

BLOG: Hellebuyck out four-to-six weeks

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

BLOG: Inside the Masks

BLOG: Tristan's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension

BLOG: Offence coming from the defence

THREE THINGS: Scheifele has three assists in win over Columbus

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

BLOG: Josiah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Vilardi gives Jets shootout win in Calgary

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

BLOG: Focused on execution

THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

BLOG: View From the Booth

RELEASE: Jets host Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 18

THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks