THREE THINGS: Wild blank Jets, Pionk day-to-day

WINNIPEG - Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves as the Minnesota Wild shutout the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Canada Life Centre. It was the first time the Jets lost to the Wild in ten games dating back to the 2022-23 season. Mark Scheifele became the first player in franchise history to play in 900 games. Winnipeg will begin another long road trip starting Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

JETS HAD THEIR CHANCES

The Wild had really locked things down in the month of November allowing just 17 goals in 10 games coming into today. The Jets had numerous chances throughout the afternoon including Gabe Vilardi on two separate occasions having the puck in the blue paint and not having it cross the goal line. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Jets had 13 high danger scoring chances at 5-on-5. The team liked how they played in the first period but as the game wore on, they were not as happy.

SHORTIE KILLER

After going through the first part of the season without giving up a shorthanded goal, the Jets have given up a shortie in their last two games. Minnesota held a 1-0 lead in the second period, and the Jets were on their second power play of the afternoon, Brock Faber scored a shorthanded goal at 18:12. That goal really sealed the win for the Wild and giving up shorties in back-to-back games is a cause for concern for Scott Arniel.

“Obviously, the other night, it was a tie game, and it was the game winner, and tonight we're down one,” said Arniel.

“And instead of staying in games, it’s we get beat up ice. Two games in a row, we got beat up ice.”

ANOTHER INJURY

The Jets have gotten used to playing with five defencemen this season thanks to various injuries to their blueline. This afternoon, Neal Pionk played just two shifts and left with a lower body injury after throwing a hit on Wild forward Danila Yurov. Pionk is day-to-day with the injury but there will be an update after the team practices on Monday afternoon.

"Obviously, losing Neil is a big piece of that back end and to our team. So, we hope everything's okay there," said Dylan DeMelo who played 23:04 tonight.

"But it's a next guy mentality. And whoever's in, or if we go to 5 D, more ice for the rest of us and more opportunities. So try to take advantage of it and try to make the most of it."