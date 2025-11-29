THREE THINGS: Jets lose fourth straight, Milic makes NHL debut

Seth Jarvis scored his second career hat trick to lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 at Lenovo Center. The Jets losing streak has reached four games and they are now 12-11 on the season. The Jets longest losing streak last season was four games, from Nov. 27 – Dec. 3. Mark Scheifele scored the only goal of the night for Winnipeg who has only scored seven times during the last four contests. Winnipeg will play the second game of a back-to-back Saturday night in Nashville.

MILIC TIME

After 99 regular season appearances in the minors (63 with AHL Manitoba, 36 with ECHL Norfolk), Thomas Milic made his NHL debut tonight in Raleigh. He is the second Jets prospect to play his first game in the National Hockey League in as many games as Elias Salomonsson did it Wednesday in Washington. Milic ended up making 30 saves and held Carolina to one goal until the 11:52 mark of the third and that opened the door for three more goals in a four goal period for the Hurricanes.

"There was some structure stuff that we got away from. The kid made some big stops, kept us in that one, obviously allowed us a chance. (We were) better in the second, a lot better in the second. We came out in the third doing the right things but those two quick ones... Was it the eight minute mark?," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"Back-to-back plays. And they were coverage plays. Both of those plays came right down, one went off one of our defenceman, the other one... Those are coming right down Grand Central. That's on us. That's on... I feel for the kid because he's giving us a chance."