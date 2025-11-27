THREE THINGS: Vilardi scores twice, Jets lose to Caps

SECONDARY SCORING

In an effort to get some offence from somewhere other than the top line, Scott Arniel juggled his lines moving Vlad Namestnikov to the middle with Cole Perfetti and Tanner Pearson. Jonathan Toews centred Morgan Barron and Gustav Nyquist and Adam Lowry was with Nino Niederreiter and Alex Iafallo. According to Natural Stat Trick, with scoring chances for and against for those three lines, it was 12-7 in favour of Washington.

"We battle right to the end. Got to find a way to get some secondary scoring. And we were obviously Scheif's line did it again tonight, and we need other people to step up," said Scott Arniel.

And it's not being it's not about being pretty now. It's about, I don't care how it goes in, off your head, off your leg, however, it might be rebounds, whatever deflections. We got to find a way."

SALOMONSSON DEBUT

The Jets had high hopes for Elias Salomonsson when they selected him in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. With Neal Pionk being out day-to-day with a lower body injury, Salomonsson was recalled and made his NHL debut this evening. Salomonsson was paired with Dylan Samberg on the Jets second pairing and had 16:18 of ice time, with 1 block and two hits.

"Yeah, there was a lot of nerves, of course," said Salomonsson.

"But you settle in as the game went on there. It was a lot of fun."