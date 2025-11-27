THREE THINGS: Vilardi scores twice, Jets lose to Caps

The Winnipeg Jets came close to completing the comeback at the end of the third period but fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Kyle Connor had three assists, Gabe Vilardi had two goals, and Mark Scheifele scored the other goal for the Jets who are now 12-10 on the season. Josh Morrissey had an assist and now has 21 points (5G, 16A) in his last 15 games. Eric Comrie made 30 saves. The Jets will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.
TOP LINE PROVIDING THE OFFENCE
Gabe Vilardi had two glorious scoring chances on Sunday during the Jets 3-0 loss to Minnesota but just had no puck luck. That changed on Wednesday with Winnipeg trailing 2-0 in the first period when Kyle Connor picked off a John Carlson pass and sent the puck out front to Vilardi and he tapped in his ninth of the season.