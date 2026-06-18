The countdown to the NHL Draft is on. Before the hockey world gathers in Buffalo, we're showcasing the five Manitoba-born prospects who landed on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings and could soon be hearing their names called on draft day.

I spoke with three of the prospects (Brek Liske, Jonas Woo and Nathan Brown) to get their thoughts on their fellow Manitobans heading into what will be a special weekend. Obviously the five faced one another throughout the 25-26 Western Hockey League season, some more than others. Winnipeg’s Nathan Brown of the Portland Winterhawks talked about being proud to be a Manitoban.

“All the guy’s kind of skate together, I feel. Everyone knows everyone. All the Manitobans have known each other forever, even the younger guys too,” said Brown.

“Like (Carson) Carels, skated with him for the last three summers and he’s not even from Winnipeg but he’s always out here skating. You build connections with those guys; you always want to see the other Manitobans get drafted and move on cause it’s always good to see.”

LHD Carson Carels, Cypress River/ Prince George/ (Rank: 3rd amongst North American skaters)

Brown: “I think he’s unreal. He’s big. Two summers ago, we were training together and I thought this kid is going to be a pro hockey player without a doubt. He’s unbelievable, he’s such a good skater, super smart and he’s a farm kid too. He’s got the size, he’s got the grit, he’s got it all.”

Liske: “I’d like to talk about his character first, unbelievable guy. There’s not a guy who doesn’t like him. He’s honestly just a great teammate, competes hard. Even when I played with him on Team Manitoba, everyone respected him, everyone loved him. I would say he’s the top D in the draft.”

Woo: “He’s a big guy. I think he’s good offensively and defensively, kind of an all-around kind of player. I think he plays with a ton of confidence, he had a great season this year.”

D Brek Liske, Beausejour/ Everett/ Rank: 44

Brown: “We played against him a lot, he’s a good player. His game went to another level, took another step in the playoffs there (Everett went to the Memorial Cup) and they lost (captain Tarin) Smith, he was great against us in the playoffs. He’s another guy that’s a smart player, good defender. He plays hard.”

RW Zachary Lansard, Ste. Anne/ Regina/ Rank: 70

Liske: “Offensive threat, he’s one of my best buddies. So, I see him a lot, he’s also a great guy but unreal skills. Skate really well, just a really good hockey player.”

Woo: “He’s a young guy with a lot of skill. I think he had quite a few goals this year (24). Good couple of seasons so far in the WHL, bigger guy.”

RHD Jonas Woo, Winnipeg/ Medicine Hat/ Rank: 177

Liske: “Shiftiest guy out there. He kind of dominated the league this year, rightfully so. Unbelievably skilled, competes real hard.”

Brown: “We grew up playing against each other since we were ten, maybe even before that honestly. He’s always been so good, so skilled and super-fast, he’s a one-of-a-kind player. There are not many guys like him, you see it more in the NHL with guys like Lane Hutson, but Jonas is so skilled, he’s always been that way. He’s such a hard worker too.”

LW Nathan Brown, Winnipeg/ Portland (Rank: 224)

Liske: “He gave us a ton of trouble in our playoff series (opening round of the WHL postseason), plays with a ton of heart, not a fun guy to go up against, he can do it all for sure. He’s a classic Manitoba hockey player.”

Woo: “I’ve never played against him in the WHL but he’s one of my good buddies. He lives down the block from me; he’s done it all. I think he had a great year, I think he did his role to a tee. He’s a bigger guy, loves the game of hockey, I think he’ll do whatever it takes to get to the next level, I think that’s important.”