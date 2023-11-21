News Feed

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling
Vilardi closing in on return

Vilardi closing in on return
Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military
Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win
GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets
Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)
GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets
Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut
Pride beyond the parade

Pride beyond the parade
Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season
Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador

Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador
Vilardi back skating with Jets

Vilardi back skating with Jets
Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring
Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)
GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton

GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton
GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

GAME DAY: Devils at Jets
Jets prepare for the Devils

Jets prepare for the Devils
Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

Toy Drive runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 in support of the Christmas Cheer Board

2324JETS047-02-Toy-Drive-General-Marketing-NoBox-1920x1080
By Press Release

WINNIPEG, Nov. 21, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets are proud to host their 2023 Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

To participate, fans are encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy or make monetary contributions beginning today at WinnipegJets.com/ToyDrive and throughout the campaign. QR codes displayed on the scoreclock during Jets games throughout the campaign will make it easy for fans to access the donation webpage.

A toy or minimum $10 donation qualifies for a chance to win one of five Jets prize packs, featuring four tickets to the Tuesday, Jan. 9 game vs. Columbus and an autographed Jets jersey.

As presenting sponsor, Wawanesa has generously donated $10,000 to the Christmas Cheer Board to help kick off the Toy Drive and support families in need this holiday season.

Highlighting the impact of each donation, $20 provides books and mittens for two children, $25 covers the cost of a new toy, books and mittens for a child, while $60 supports three children with toys, books and mittens.

All proceeds from the Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive will be directed to the Christmas Cheer Board in time for the holiday season. The Christmas Cheer Board plays a vital role in providing hampers and toys to families receiving employment income assistance, as well as to low-income families and pensioners. With a mission to distribute over 18,000 hamperseach holiday season, the organization remains a crucial support system for Winnipeggers in need. To learn more about the Christmas Cheer Board, visit christmascheerboard.ca.

For more information on the Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance, visit WinnipegJets.com/ToyDrive.

To secure tickets for the Jets vs. Blackhawks Toy Drive game on Saturday, Dec. 2, visit WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.