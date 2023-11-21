Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

WINNIPEG, Nov. 21, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets are proud to host their 2023 Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

To participate, fans are encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy or make monetary contributions beginning today at WinnipegJets.com/ToyDrive and throughout the campaign. QR codes displayed on the scoreclock during Jets games throughout the campaign will make it easy for fans to access the donation webpage.

A toy or minimum $10 donation qualifies for a chance to win one of five Jets prize packs, featuring four tickets to the Tuesday, Jan. 9 game vs. Columbus and an autographed Jets jersey.

As presenting sponsor, Wawanesa has generously donated $10,000 to the Christmas Cheer Board to help kick off the Toy Drive and support families in need this holiday season.

Highlighting the impact of each donation, $20 provides books and mittens for two children, $25 covers the cost of a new toy, books and mittens for a child, while $60 supports three children with toys, books and mittens.

All proceeds from the Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive will be directed to the Christmas Cheer Board in time for the holiday season. The Christmas Cheer Board plays a vital role in providing hampers and toys to families receiving employment income assistance, as well as to low-income families and pensioners. With a mission to distribute over 18,000 hamperseach holiday season, the organization remains a crucial support system for Winnipeggers in need. To learn more about the Christmas Cheer Board, visit christmascheerboard.ca.

For more information on the Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance, visit WinnipegJets.com/ToyDrive.

To secure tickets for the Jets vs. Blackhawks Toy Drive game on Saturday, Dec. 2, visit WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.