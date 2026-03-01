GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

3:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_26.03.01SJS
By Mitchell Clinton
WinnipegJets.com

SAN JOSE – Sometimes, the hockey world works in mysterious ways. Today is another example.

Walker Duehr will make his Winnipeg Jets (23-26-9) debut against the organization he concluded the 2024-25 campaign with – the San Jose Sharks – as the Jets conclude a three-game road trip.

“It’ll be good to play against them,” said Duehr after Saturday’s practice in Anaheim. “I just want to play my game, play a simple game, fast, hard, and be disruptive out there. Be physical, be good in my own end. Just be a simple and fast game.”

The 28-year-old played eight games with the Sharks last season, scoring twice in those games while adding another nine points in 16 appearances with the San Jose Barracude in the American Hockey League.

After productive off-season conversations with the Jets, Duehr signed a one-year contract with Winnipeg and has been a key contributor for the Manitoba Moose so far in 2025-26 with 12 goals and 26 points in 39 games.

“It’s been a pretty seamless transition. The organization has been great to me,” said Duehr. “My time with the Moose has been amazing. The coaching staff and the guys on there do a great job, and we’re a close group down there. I think we’ve been playing pretty well as a team down there. It’s been a lot of fun.”

As always seems to be the case in the National Hockey League, one player’s opportunity unfortunately always seems to come from bad news for another. This time, it’s Vladislav Namestnikov who is week-to-week with a lower body injury following an accidental collision with Jets captain Adam Lowry on Friday night.

Based on the line rushes in practice, Duehr will slot right into Namestnikov’s spot on the right wing with linemates Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist.

“I saw him in training camp obviously and I’ve watched him with the Moose a few times. He’s a big guy, heavy, he can really skate,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “We really didn’t have the opportunity yet to get a look at him. I think he’s earned it. That’s why he’s been up here and been able to practice with us all last week was real helpful for him.”

At this point, it appears Namestnikov’s injury is the only one from the tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks. Late in the overtime period, Mark Scheifele struggled to get to the bench after some contact near the Anaheim net, and the forward – who leads the Jets in points with 70 – wasn’t on the ice Saturday.

“The plan is for him to play (Sunday),” said Arniel. “he still has to get through the night here, get through today. We’ll know for (Sunday).”

The Jets won’t have a morning skate with the early afternoon puck drop at SAP Center, so the line rushes from practice are the best indication of what the Jets line-up could look like.

It also appears that defenceman Haydn Fleury will slot in for the first time since suffering the scary injury on January 6 against Vegas. The defenceman was knocked over and his momentum sent him sliding into the end boards, leading to the 29-year-old being taken off the ice on a stretcher with a broken nose and a bruised back.

For a back end that is missing perennial Norris Trophy contender – and Olympian – Josh Morrissey and puck movers in Neal Pionk and Colin Miller, Fleury’s skating ability and 324 games of NHL experience will be a boost.

“I mean, not having the four d-men that have been out here, our depth, it’s been hard,” said Arniel. “Haydn, that seemed like quite a while ago that injury, happy to see him back and getting the chance to play. We weren’t sure how that was all going to play out. His feet, his ability to move, and his skating will certainly be effective.”

As for the Sharks, their 28-25-4 record has them five points ahead of the Jets in the Western Conference wildcard race. San Jose will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set after beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

In the first meeting of the season series, Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini scored the game-tying goal in the first period and had the primary assist on the eventual game-winner from Will Smith late in regulation.

Fans are well aware of Celebrini’s excellence – especially after he led the Olympics men’s hockey event with five goals – but Duehr’s time in San Jose gave him a glimpse at the player off the ice as well.

“I think he was 18 when I was there last year. He’s a super special kid,” Duehr said. “The whole world just saw it at the Olympics. He’s a special kid. Great kid on and off the ice.”

It will be up to Winnipeg to slow down Celebrini and the rest of the Sharks offence, which likes to attack in transition – just like the Ducks.

“They’re a team that plays quick,” said Arniel. “It’s a young team that’s going to try and push the pace. We have to be smart in how we approach them.”

ICE CHIPS

Arniel gave a couple more injury updates on Saturday. 

Forward Nino Niederreiter, who has been battling a lower-body injury all season, had surgery and remains week-to-week.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey is skating in Winnipeg. Arniel said it's unclear if Morrissey will skate with the group on Monday when the team is back home, but is encouraged by the news of Morrissey's progress.

