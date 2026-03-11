Jets held to 13 shots in 4-1 loss to Ducks

Jets lose in regulation for the first time in seven games

2526_ThreeThings_ANA.03.10
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in a 1:44 in the second period on route to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Morgan Barron scored the only goal for the Jets who lost in regulation for the first time in seven games. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. The Jets will continue their homestand Thursday when they host the New York Rangers.

BARRON REACHES DOUBLE DIGITS IN GOALS

After a disappointing start to the game where the Jets only managed two shots in the first period, it looked like they were heading in the right direction just over five minutes into the second period. Elias Salomonsson fired a shot from the point as Morgan Barron was working his way to the front of the net, Barron redirected the shot past Lukas Dostal for his 10th goal of the season. Barron is one goal away from equaling his career high in goals set in 2023-24.

“Salo just kind of found a puck and got it through,” said Barron.

“And, again, talk about simplifying and how we didn't probably do it enough tonight, but that's one of the few examples that our line had, and really the whole team, I think, of just keeping a simple game.”

ANA@WPG: Barron scores goal against Lukas Dostal

DUCKS SCORE IN BUNCHES

The last time Winnipeg faced the Ducks was their second game out of the Olympic break and they played a solid 40 minutes and led 3-1 going into the third period. However, Anaheim would score three times in 10:08 to take a 4-3 lead before winning 5-4 in OT. Tonight, the Jets lead nothing before Tim Washe (6:24), Ryan Poehling (6:38) and Alex Killorn (8:08) scored in 1:44 to give the Ducks a two-goal lead after two. Anaheim dominated the middle frame outshooting the Jets 20-5.

“I think it was more the execution – it’s not an effort thing. I'd never question our effort. It was just some details, some reads, some things we talked about before the game. They're going to be hyper-aggressive,” said Adam Lowry.

“They're going to come down the wall. If you connect on a few passes, make some plays, you're going to get some odd-man rushes. They're a team that kind of thrives on turnovers and they do a real good job creating and bringing that fourth man.”

NOT ENOUGH – TOP TO BOTTOM

In big games like tonight, the Jets best players have to be their best players. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi combined for zero shots on goal. However, head coach Scott Arniel wasn’t going to just place the blame on his best players after the Jets were held to just 13 shots.

“If we’re going to get in, our top players have to be our top players, we’ve said that from the beginning,” said Arniel.

“But everybody else has to also play their roles. It was throughout the lineup. The part about getting shots, we didn’t have the puck. Anaheim had the puck most of the night.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Morrissey becomes Jets top scoring defenceman

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Cheveldayoff looks back at trade deadline

Jets acquire a seventh-round pick from Sabres for Pearson

Jets acquire Bryson, Rosén & picks from Sabres

Nyquist gets first goal as a Jet in 4-1 win

GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

Perfetti ties game late, Scheifele wins it in OT

Jets play third straight OT game, lose to Sharks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

Connor returns, Jets injuries growing

Hellebuyck, US win gold in Milan

Like rest of Canada, Toews ready for gold medal clash

Comrie enjoying watching Hellebuyck at Olympics