Jets held to 13 shots in 4-1 loss to Ducks

WINNIPEG – The Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in a 1:44 in the second period on route to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Morgan Barron scored the only goal for the Jets who lost in regulation for the first time in seven games. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. The Jets will continue their homestand Thursday when they host the New York Rangers.

BARRON REACHES DOUBLE DIGITS IN GOALS

After a disappointing start to the game where the Jets only managed two shots in the first period, it looked like they were heading in the right direction just over five minutes into the second period. Elias Salomonsson fired a shot from the point as Morgan Barron was working his way to the front of the net, Barron redirected the shot past Lukas Dostal for his 10th goal of the season. Barron is one goal away from equaling his career high in goals set in 2023-24.

“Salo just kind of found a puck and got it through,” said Barron.

“And, again, talk about simplifying and how we didn't probably do it enough tonight, but that's one of the few examples that our line had, and really the whole team, I think, of just keeping a simple game.”