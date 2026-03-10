GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have taken advantage of their long homestand so far and will hope to push their win streak to four when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets beat Vancouver 3-2 in overtime on Saturday to push their points streak to six games (4-0-2) and are now only five points back of the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card spot in the west.

"Yeah. I mean, we've been on the outside looking in all year. We have a tough stretch of hockey,” said Morgan Barron.

“It's nice to have a good homestand here but we've got to keep stacking these games together and keep continuing to play the way that we know is going to make us successful."

The interesting part is that many people were calling the Jets sellers at the deadline with the departure of Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson. Dylan DeMelo says the team isn’t getting overly excited and they understand there is a lot of work to do.

“We gained points or gained some traction really in a quick amount of time. We've got to keep getting those wins, because it can go the other way,” said DeMelo.

“It's really bunched up. It's tight. That's our goal. It's great to be able to close that gap, but we've still got a lot of work to do.”

Winnipeg will get another huge test in the form of the Anaheim Ducks who arrive in the Manitoba capital after a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Anaheim has taken the first two games of the season series including a 5-4 overtime win where the Jets led 3-1 at the start of the third period.

“For me, you look at their roster and the way they’re constructed, and you want to talk about a fast team, they play with a ton of speed, they have a ton of skill,” said Barron.

“Just being committed to staying above, if you look at the success we had last year and how we defended, we kind of built our offence from that. It’s going to be one of those games. The second time around in Anaheim, we probably did a little better job of that.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show “The Check In” with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas at 12:30 CT.