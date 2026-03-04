Perfetti ties game late, Scheifele wins it in OT

WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele had a three-point night (1G, 2A) including the game winner at 2:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a much needed 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg had the other goals for the Jets who played their fourth straight overtime game (2-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in the first two periods and allowed the Jets to get their legs going, Hellebuyck finished the night with 18 saves. The Jets continue the homestand Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

GOAL FOR HENRY

The Jets were looking to get off to a good start on their eight-game homestand, and they were ready to go early on. Mark Scheifele spotted Dylan Samberg on the far side and the Jets defenceman wristed a quick shot that beat Spencer Knight for his first goal since March 16, 2025. Samberg and his wife welcomed the first child during the Olympic break, so it marked his first goal as a father.

"I think anytime that you can get offence from your back end is huge. Obviously we were up early in the game and yeah. Sammy, he's been squeezing it," said Scott Arniel.

"He's had some really good looks. He's had some good opportunities over the year and, like I said, when our back end can help with the offence, it goes a long way."