Perfetti ties game late, Scheifele wins it in OT

WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele had a three-point night (1G, 2A) including the game winner at 2:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a much needed 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg had the other goals for the Jets who played their fourth straight overtime game (2-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in the first two periods and allowed the Jets to get their legs going, Hellebuyck finished the night with 18 saves. The Jets continue the homestand Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

GOAL FOR HENRY

The Jets were looking to get off to a good start on their eight-game homestand, and they were ready to go early on. Mark Scheifele spotted Dylan Samberg on the far side and the Jets defenceman wristed a quick shot that beat Spencer Knight for his first goal since March 16, 2025.  Samberg and his wife welcomed the first child during the Olympic break, so it marked his first goal as a father.

"I think anytime that you can get offence from your back end is huge. Obviously we were up early in the game and yeah. Sammy, he's been squeezing it," said Scott Arniel.

"He's had some really good looks. He's had some good opportunities over the year and, like I said, when our back end can help with the offence, it goes a long way."

BETTER EFFORT IN THIRD

After giving up an early goal in the third to fall behind 2-1, the Jets slowly started to take over the game outshooting the Hawks 17-6 in the period But it wasn’t until late in the third period that they tied the game, Perfetti took a pass from Scheifele spun and fired beating a screened Knight to tie the game up with 39 seconds left in the period.

"I just tried to get it through. I knew that their centreman was going to be close to me and I was just getting support for (Mark Scheifele)," said Perfetti.

"Obviously, I had a little bit of time to get around the puck. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to make a play, so I tried to just deliver it to the net. Sometimes they go in.”

CHI@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Spencer Knight

Then off to overtime, Scheifele came off the bench and took a pass from Samberg and Scheifele ended the night with an elite shot. The crucial two points coming because of the Jets doing all the right things after Chicago took the one goal lead.

"We got in, we got heavy, and we won some puck battles. And we got them kind of icing pucks and guys getting caught out for long shifts for them, and it helped us," said Arniel. 

"I liked the way each line kept going out and rolling one right after the other, and it kind of kept the wave after them. And look like they tired him out a little bit."

CHI@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Spencer Knight

HELLE IN FINE FORM

Connor Hellebuyck wasn’t that busy on Tuesday night, but when the Hawks had scoring chances, they were quality opportunities. Hellebuyck stopped Frank Nazar on a partial breakaway halfway through the first period, he made a post -to-post stop on Connor Bedard in the second period, a breakaway stop on Ilya Mikyehev and another save on Bedard to keep the Jets tied. In his last two starts, Hellebuyck has stopped 49 of 53 shots.

