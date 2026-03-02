Jets play third straight OT game, lose to Sharks

Michael Misa scored at 1:40 of overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks past the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon. Morgan Barron scored the lone goal for the Jets who got four out of a possible six points on their three-game road trip on the west coast. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves in his second straight start. The Jets will return home for an eight game homestand that starts Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

OVERTIME AGAIN

Winnipeg has now seen three consecutive games end in overtime after Sunday afternoons loss in San Jose. The Jets have now posted a 3-10 record in overtime this season, including a 2-8 record in games decided in three-on-three and a 1-2 record in games decided in the shootout. Michael Misa snuck by both Adam Lowry and Haydn Fleury and beat Connor Hellebuyck short side for his first career overtime goal and first career game winner 1:40 into the extra period. Winnipeg’s ten overtime losses this season are the most since 2021-22 (11).

“Yeah, it’s usually how it goes, you get one chance one way, and it goes down the other way,” said Kyle Connor who had a great chance in OT.

“And unfortunately, they were able to score on that one and we weren't able to get another one. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Sharks had played yesterday afternoon when they beat the Edmonton Oilers on home ice outlasting the Oilers 5-4. The Jets were a little sloppy in the opening period which feed into the Sharks transition, Scott Arniel was happy with his group’s effort in the middle frame but in the third period Winnipeg made it easier for the younger Sharks especially during the first three shifts.

“We gave up a breakaway, we gave up a 3 on 2 and then we gave up the 2 on 1 which became the goal,” said Arniel.

“That’s just…if you’re trying to gain points, you’re on the road, you can’t cheat it like that. We fed that. We’ve just got to be more mindful of that.”

BEAR GREAT GAME

Morgan Barron, Cole Koepke and Tanner Pearson had themselves quite the afternoon, as the trio combined for seven shots and the Jets only goal against San Jose. In the first period, the Jets fourth line opened the scoring when Pearson spotted Barron racing through the neutral zone, and he beat Alex Nedeljkovic over the glove hand of the Sharks goaltender.

“It was a great play by my wingers, honestly,” said Barron.

“They kind of blow it up after I lose the faceoff and all of a sudden they turned a lost faceoff for us into a win and it was a neutral zone transition and I kind of shot it and (it went in the net).”