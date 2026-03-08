Morrissey becomes Jets top scoring defenceman

“I mean, just an incredible play on his behalf, I thought Scheif did a good job of kind of dragging out the D man, and then, yeah, his hands in tight, I mean, we've seen so often.” said Josh Morrissey.

“I think he's one of the best in the league around the net. And it's a big time play at a big-time moment in that game.”

JMO PASSES BUFF

Josh Morrissey returned to the Jets lineup after not playing since Canada’s first game of the Olympics back on February 12. The Jets defenceman recorded an assist on Vilardi’s goal which pulled him into a tie with Dustin Byfuglien as the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring for defencemen. The game went into overtime and Morrissey passed his long-time friend in dramatic fashion with the winning goal.

“Obviously, he’s been out. To come back and have to get into a game like that, we wanted to ease them in but as you saw, his minutes got up there again. At the end of the day, what a great way to get the record, in a game like that. Having him back, it’s great to have," said Scott Arniel.

"Obviously, when you’re missing your top defencemen, it puts a lot of strain in a lot of different areas. On the road trip, with all of those overtimes and not having him. He’s a difference-maker when he’s out there.”