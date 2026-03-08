Morrissey becomes Jets top scoring defenceman

WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey scored at 1:49 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi scored the other goals for Winnipeg who have points in six straight (4-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and has won his last three starts and has only allowed five goals against. The Jets will play Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, another game against a team they are chasing in the west.
MULTI-POINT SCHEIF
The Jets were the dominant team through the majority of the first two periods but could not find a way to beat Kevin Lankinen in the Canucks goal. But with time winding down in the second period with the Canucks up 1-0, Jonathan Toews won an offensive zone faceoff to Scheifele and he moved to the slot and beat Lankinen over the glove for his 30th of the season. Scheifele has back-to-back 30 goal campaigns for the first time in his NHL career.