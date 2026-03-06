Cheveldayoff looks back at trade deadline

A few hours after their 4-1 win over top of the Tampa Bay Lightning the Winnipeg Jets announced that they had made a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sent Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley to the Sabres for forward Isak Rosén, defenceman Jacob Bryson, a 2027 second round pick and a conditional 2026 fourth round pick.

“Logan certainly took advantage of the situation that was in front of him and (we) told him that he should be really proud of that,” said Cheveldayoff.

“When we talked, I told him I certainly haven't closed any doors and hope that he hadn't as well. And obviously he's going into a different situation there where they're fighting for something that's real and right in front of them, and I wished him good luck in those regards.”

Schenn and Stanley were held out of the Jets lineup last night and now will help the Sabres push to the playoffs and beyond. Schenn played a big role in last year’s Presidents Trophy winning team. Stanley made a huge jump this season with a career high 21 points in 59 games.

“I spoke with both of them afterwards. With Logan, having spent four years with him and see him grow as a player. Like I have said to you guys he did a great job of taking advantage of the opportunity that was put in front of him this year and went out and played real well and it is good for him, that opportunity,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“And Luke was a warrior for us coming in at the deadline last year at this time, playing a big role for us with his experience, helping us get through that St. Louis series.”

The Jets are now seven points out of a playoff spot with 21 games to go in the season after getting points in five straight games out of the Olympic break. The place they are in right now is obviously a long way away from where they were a year ago at this time but Arniel is not ready to say this season is over.

“That's one thing I said to this group, whatever happens after today, it's that we're not giving in. We're not like you say, waving the white flag. We still believe in our group. And we went last night, we pulled a guy out of the grocery store at four o'clock yesterday and threw him in our live lineup, and Isaak Phillips and played a heck of a hockey game, and Ville jumped in and played,” said Arniel.

“And, we still have a strong, strong group here of veteran players. We had the best goaltender in the league. I still think we can find a way to get ourselves in and also, like they just mentioned, that we've helped ourselves for next year.”

As for the new guys, Rosén was a first round of the Sabres back in 2021 and has scored 20 or more goals three times in the American Hockey League.

“Sometimes teams like those that have drafted high for a long period of time have lots of players that get blocked a little bit. So, we're real excited to have him. A younger player that will come right into our lineup,” said Cheveldayoff.

“We've recalled him. He’ll remain with the Jets for the remainder of the season in that regard and get a real good opportunity to find his levels as a young player and spread his wings.”

Jacob Bryson has almost 300 games in the NHL, is a great skater, a good puck mover and was reliable when the Sabres had him in the lineup.

“With Bryson, he is a guy that has been in the league a steady, not a big-bodied guy, but plays hard and heavy, and I know he filled in for (Rasmus) Dahlin when he had the personal leave,” said Arniel.

“He is a guy that has been around the league and is just a good pro. He will come in and help us with some depth.”

The key here is that Cheveldayoff still believes in his core group of Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi, Morrissey, Lowry, Samberg and Hellebuyck. Adding Rosén, Bryson, a second, fourth and seventh round pick (in a separate deal with the Sabres for Tanner Pearson).

“Trying to build around this core is what we’ve been trying to do. Whether it’s letting your prospects grow and let them come in. Brad Lambert, we’re recalling him here and now, so he’ll be up and in the lineup. You’ve seen the progression of Salomonsson over the period of time here. Those are the things we are actively doing,” said Cheveldayoff.

“We essentially got a second-round pick back here; we got some other picks as well. Could those lead to summertime situations? When you don’t have capital to do anything, it can’t. So, when you do replenish it somehow, you do have options. A second-round pick at the trade deadline gets thrown around like it’s nothing. A second-round pick when you get close to the draft, it’s a powerful tool.”