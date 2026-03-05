GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to stay in the playoff chase in the Western Conference when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets begin the day nine points out of a playoff spot and will face a Lightning team that has dropped three straight but still remains on top of the Atlantic Division.

“They have those veteran elite talents on their team,” said Walker Dueher.

“It’s about limiting their chances and having good special teams. Just being aware when they’re out there and also just being aware of our game plan and getting to our game.”

Winnipeg wants to build off their third period from Tuesday when they overcame a 2-1 deficit to comeback and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime. They know that they have to play more than one period to beat a Tampa team that lost in Minnesota two nights ago.

“Yeah, for sure. I think every game you go into, you want to get to your game right away and you want to be ready with jump,” said Duehr.

“I think, also, credit to the team last night for sticking with it. It’s being able to hang in there and get the job done at the end. I think that’s huge.”

Winnipeg has now seen four consecutive contests end in overtime after Tuesday’s win over Chicago. If the Jets go to overtime against Tampa Bay on Thursday for the fifth straight game, it will mark the longest streak of consecutive overtime games in franchise history. The Jets have now posted a 4-10 record in overtime this season, including a 3-8 record in games decided in three-on-three and a 1-2 record in games decided in the shootout.

