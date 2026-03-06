Nyquist gets first goal as a Jet in 4-1 win

Scheifele (1G, 1A), Connor (1G, 1A) and Pearson (2A) post multi-point efforts in win over Tampa

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have points in five straight games (3-0-2) out of the Olympic break thanks to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre tonight. Morgan Barron, Mark Scheifele, Gustav Nyquist and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck made 00 saves and has allowed two goals or less in three straight starts. Scheifele recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1G, 1A). The Jets are back in action Saturday when they host the Vancouver Canucks in their first game after Friday’s trade deadline.

NO SCHENN OR STANLEY

With the trade deadline coming up at 2 CT on Friday, the Jets held Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn out of the game against the Lightning. That meant some shuffling of the lineup for the coaching staff with these pairings to start: Dylan Samberg – Dylan DeMelo, Haydn Fleury – Elias Salomonsson and Ville Heinola – Isaak Phillips. However, there were multiple different combinations throughout the night, but the group did a fantastic job containing a potent Lightning offence. 

While Stanley and Schenn have yet to be dealt, it was a tough night for their teammates and the coaching staff. 

TOOK OVER IN THE SECOND

After a scoreless first period, the Jets second period was very impressive as they outshot the Lightning 14-7 and added a couple goals. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had kept the Jets off the scoreboard until 15:31 mark of the second, Morgan Barron pounced on a Cole Koepke rebound and put in his ninth of the season.

The Jets would add to their lead on a nice passing play from the top line, Kyle Connor entered the Lightning zone dropping the puck for Alex Iafallo who spotted Mark Scheifele for the one-timer and a team leading 29th goal.

WATERLOO

Gustav Nyquist came into Thursday’s game looking for his first goal as a Winnipeg Jet after signing with the team in the offseason. With the Jets lead down to 2-1 in the third period, Nyquist took a pass from Jonathan Toews in the slot and beat Vasilevskiy low glove side for his first goal since April 11, 2025.

Jets fans had a huge ovation for Nyquist and the timing of the goal couldn’t have been better for him and the team.

"I mean, it feels great, obviously for the support there. I know it's been a long time coming. So, overall, I thought we played a really good game all throughout," said Nyquist.

"And then obviously they came out with a push in the third and got the early goal on the power play. And then, so it's nice to put that goal in for 3-1."

