Nyquist gets first goal as a Jet in 4-1 win

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have points in five straight games (3-0-2) out of the Olympic break thanks to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre tonight. Morgan Barron, Mark Scheifele, Gustav Nyquist and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck made 00 saves and has allowed two goals or less in three straight starts. Scheifele recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1G, 1A). The Jets are back in action Saturday when they host the Vancouver Canucks in their first game after Friday’s trade deadline.

NO SCHENN OR STANLEY

With the trade deadline coming up at 2 CT on Friday, the Jets held Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn out of the game against the Lightning. That meant some shuffling of the lineup for the coaching staff with these pairings to start: Dylan Samberg – Dylan DeMelo, Haydn Fleury – Elias Salomonsson and Ville Heinola – Isaak Phillips. However, there were multiple different combinations throughout the night, but the group did a fantastic job containing a potent Lightning offence.

While Stanley and Schenn have yet to be dealt, it was a tough night for their teammates and the coaching staff.

TOOK OVER IN THE SECOND

After a scoreless first period, the Jets second period was very impressive as they outshot the Lightning 14-7 and added a couple goals. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had kept the Jets off the scoreboard until 15:31 mark of the second, Morgan Barron pounced on a Cole Koepke rebound and put in his ninth of the season.