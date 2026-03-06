Jets acquire Jacob Bryson, Isak Rosén, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres for Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley

WINNIPEG, Mar. 6, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired defenceman Jacob Bryson, forward Isak Rosén, Buffalo’s second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for defencemen Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley. The conditional fourth-round pick is the better of the Sabres’ own fourth-round or the Edmonton Oilers’ fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Jets retain 50% of Schenn’s contract as part of the trade.

Bryson, 28, has played 35 games for the Sabres this season and he has five points (2G, 3A) and eight penalty minutes. The London, Ont. native has appeared in 289 career NHL games for Buffalo over the past six seasons. Bryson, a fourth-round pick (99th overall) by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft has recorded 48 points (6G, 42A) and 58 PIMs during his NHL career.

Rosén, 22, has posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 games for Buffalo this season and leads the AHL’s Rochester Americans in goals (25), while his 43 points rank second on the club in 2025-26. The Solna, Sweden native was named the AHL Player of the Month for November of 2025 after notching 12 points (5G, 7A) in eight games for Rochester. Rosén, the Sabres’ first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft has eight points (3G, 5A) in 31 career NHL games for Buffalo. He has also recorded 185 points (87G, 98A) and 42 PIMs in 231 career AHL games for the Americans, adding 16 points (11G, 5A) and four PIMs in 27 career AHL playoff games.

Schenn, 36, has seven points (1G, 6A) and 32 PIMs for Winnipeg this season. The Saskatoon, Sask. native has played 1,118 games with nine teams in his NHL career and posted 212 points (45G, 167A) and 884 PIMs. Schenn, a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Draft, won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning and he has eight points (3G, 5A) and 65 PIMs in 58 career NHL playoff games.

Stanley, 27, was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft and has set new career highs for points (21), goals (9), and penalty minutes (99) this season. The Waterloo, Ont. native has played 261 career NHL games for the Jets and has 57 points (14G, 43A) and 304 PIMs. Stanley also played 17 career postseason games with Winnipeg and tallied two goals and two assists, along with 52 PIMs.

