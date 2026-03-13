Rosén gets first goal as a Jet in 6-3 loss

WINNIPEG - The New York Rangers scored four times in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 at Canada Life Centre. Isak Rosén, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets who have dropped back-to-back games in regulation. Connor Hellebuyck who was making his seventh straight start, made 11 saves. The Jets will continue their homestand Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche.

ROSÉN AND BRYSON FIRST POINTS AS JETS

With the Jets trailing 1-0 at the beginning of the second period, recently acquired Isak Rosén and Jacob Bryson recorded their first points as Jets. Bryson snapped a shot for the point that Rosén tipped over the pad of Igor Shesterkin at 2:21.

“I was trying to go there, and if you want to score goals, you have to be there," said Rosén.

"Sometimes it’s tips, maybe next time a rebound. I think that’s where you have to be if you want to score goals.”