Rosén gets first goal as a Jet in 6-3 loss

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The New York Rangers scored four times in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 at Canada Life Centre. Isak Rosén, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets who have dropped back-to-back games in regulation. Connor Hellebuyck who was making his seventh straight start, made 11 saves. The Jets will continue their homestand Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche.

ROSÉN AND BRYSON FIRST POINTS AS JETS

With the Jets trailing 1-0 at the beginning of the second period, recently acquired Isak Rosén and Jacob Bryson recorded their first points as Jets. Bryson snapped a shot for the point that Rosén tipped over the pad of Igor Shesterkin at 2:21.

“I was trying to go there, and if you want to score goals, you have to be there," said Rosén.

"Sometimes it’s tips, maybe next time a rebound. I think that’s where you have to be if you want to score goals.”

NO QUIT IN THIS GROUP

The Rangers took back their one goal lead at 7:36 courtesy of the Alexis Lafrenière, just over 10 minutes later Mark Scheifele gave the puck to Kyle Connor, and he went by Adam Fox and finished off the play by getting around a lunging Shesterkin and putting home his 29th of the season.

New York took their third one goal lead 1:15 into the third period, but it took Winnipeg all of three minutes to tie it again. Adam Lowry’s initial shot was stopped by Shesterkin but Gabe Vilardi was there to find the rebound and went from his forehand to his backhand to beat the Rangers goaltender.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the gave up three straight goals including the game winner to Gabe Perreault, who scored 2:38 after Vilardi had tied it.

700 GAMES FOR MELO

Tonight marked the 700th career game for Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo, (441 with the Jets, 133 with San Jose and 126 with Ottawa). Following the morning skate, DeMelo was asked what the key was for him to get to this milestone.

“I think probably just my steadiness. I kind of knew early on what was going to get me into the league and get me to be an everyday player, and I feel like each year I’ve tried to evolve in all aspects,” said DeMelo.

“I think just being that steady presence on the back end, a calming influence, a guy that takes care of his own end and can pitch in on the offence when it’s called upon. I just like to pride myself on being a hard-working player and a guy that tries to do whatever he can to help the team win.”

