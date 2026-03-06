Jets acquire a seventh-round pick from Sabres for Pearson

WINNIPEG, Mar. 6, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired Buffalo’s seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson.

Pearson, 33, has 13 points (7G, 6A) and 25 penalty minutes in 52 games for Winnipeg this season. The Kitchener, Ont. native has recorded 325 career NHL points (157G, 168A) and 263 PIMs in 774 games with the Jets, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and Vegas Golden Knights. Pearson, Los Angeles’ first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014 and has posted 24 points (9G, 15A) and 14 PIMs in 59 career postseason games.

