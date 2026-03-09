Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

WINNIPEG, Mar. 9, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the period ending Mar. 8.

Scheifele, 32, began the week by factoring in on all three Jets goals, including tallying the 18th overtime game winner of his career (tied for seventh-most in NHL history), in a 3-2 OT win over Chicago on Tuesday. The Kitchener, Ont. native scored another game winning goal on Thursday and added an assist in Winnipeg’s 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Saturday, Scheifele had another three-point (1G, 2A) effort, with his goal marking his 30th of the season, in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks. His eight points (3G, 5A) and two game winners this week were both tied for the most in the NHL and his five assists were tied for second.

Scheifele, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, leads the Jets and ranks sixth in the NHL in points (78) this season and is also pacing the team in goals (30), assists (48), and game winning goals (6). He is on pace to set new single-season career-highs for points and assists, while he could reach the 40-goal plateau for the second time in his career. Scheifele has achieved multiple milestones this season: 500 career assists on Jan. 13, 900 career games on Nov. 22, and he passed Blake Wheeler for the most games played and points in franchise history on Nov. 18 and Oct. 18, respectively.

This is the first time this season and the ninth time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Scheifele is the first Jets weekly selection in 2025-26 and he was the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for October.

-#####-